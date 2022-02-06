Known as the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. It was a sad day for everyone, especially the cricketers who had a special connection with her songs. Even Lata Mangeshkar herself was fond of the game and enjoyed a special relationship with none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

So as she passed away, Tendulkar was not the earliest cricketer to condole her demise on social media, but he did post a lengthy message.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music,” he wrote.

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings.With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

Indian Cricketers Wear Black Armbands to Mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Indian men’s cricket team is wearing black armbands in honour of Late Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last this Sunday morning in Mumbai. The legendary singer died due to multiple organ failure as per her sister and doctors who were treating her. “Indian Players will sport black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had earlier informed news agency ANI.

India are playing their 1000th ODI today in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to achieve the feat. They also observed a minute’s silence to honour her memory just before the start of the play.

