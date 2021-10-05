Varun Chakravarthy's Dodgy Knees BCCI Medical Team's Biggest Headache Ahead of T20 World Cup

Varun Chakravarthy is expected to play a key role in the T20 World Cup but the BCCI’s medical team will need to work overtime with the Tamil Nadu wrist spinner, whose knees are not in the greatest of conditions. The Indian squad can be changed till October 10 but despite Varun’s dodgy knees, his top notch skill sets will ensure that he will be around unless his pain becomes unbearable.

The Indian team management is desperate on having Varun on the park for the opening game against Babar Azam’s Pakistan on October 24 and there will be plans in place to ensure that he is managed throughout the three-week tournament.

“Varun’s knees are not in greatest condition. He is in pain and trust me had it not been in a T20 World Cup, perhaps even Indian team management wouldn’t have taken the risk of playing him," a BCCI source privy to the development told.

