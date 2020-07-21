With ICC Yet to Decide the Venue, India Set to Host 2021 T20 World Cup?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday while announcing the postponement of the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic also announced that the 2023 50-over World Cup will now be played in October-November in India. The change is to keep a decent gap between the 2022 and 2023 events just in case India host both.
