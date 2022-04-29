With IPL Contract as Target, Determined Samarth Seth Ready for the Domestic Grind

The Indian Premier League has changed the fortunes of many aspiring cricketers in the country. Several players including Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya – who were the finds of the IPL - went on to represent India after getting recognition in the cash-rich league and now are the regular starters on the national side. The tournament has probably overshadowed the Indian domestic circuit a bit and now aspiring cricketers are focussing hard to get an IPL contract to move towards their ultimate goal of representing India.

One such player is Samarth Seth from Delhi who is working hard on his power-hitting skills for the past couple of years to get himself prepared for the big stage of IPL. The 22-year-old left-arm batter who has represented Delhi in age-group cricket - like many promising cricketers from the state - had to move out in search of better opportunities and eventually made his List A debut for Arunachal Pradesh in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The young southpaw shared his cricketing journey at the junior level where he was snubbed by the selectors despite scoring consistent runs.

“I started at the age of 8-9, I played for Delhi in Under-14 as a bowling all-rounder, and in the semifinal against Himachal Pradesh I got three wickets which was the highlight of my Under-14 didn’t have a lot of runs that season. Later, I went to represent Delhi at Under-16 as a pure batsman, I had to stop bowling because of a back injury and in the first game I scored 40-odd runs then in the next game we were chasing 400 something and I scored 162 in that. Then I went to the zonal cricket academy and came back to represent Delhi again in the Under-19 set-up. I played three matches with the U-19 team and got around 130 runs and the next season. I was not even in the top 30 after getting runs for two years back-to-back, I was dropped from the Delhi team. But I kept scoring runs in the tournament which I played after getting dropped," Samarth Seth told News18 Cricketnext.

Samarth said that as a young boy it was a tough phase for him after not getting selected despite getting runs but it didn’t stop him as he started working hard on his game.

However, despite performing well in the local tournaments and trial games he didn’t get much chances in the Delhi set-up which forced him to shift his base to Arunachal Pradesh.

“My ultimate goal is to score as many runs as I can, so I was just focussing on that. On the third season of U-19, in the local tournament, I scored a double-hundred in a game chasing 300 in a 40-over game. Then I scored a quickfire fifty in the trial game. But I was not selected in the limited-overs team. But, later when I got a chance in the Days’ team unluckily in the first match there I got out for 0 and 5. While in the second match I scored 40 in the first innings and 32* in the second innings and after that I was dropped from the 15. Even after getting runs I was getting dropped and didn’t get much chances," he added.

The decision to shift base to Arunachal turned out to be a favourable one for the young southpaw who got the chance to display his talent there. On his debut Vijay Hazare season, Seth scored 345 runs in seven matches and was amongst the top-10 run-getters in the tournament which opened the gate for his Ranji Trophy debut where he fared well once again for Arunachal Pradesh.

“Then I shift my base to Arunachal Pradesh as a professional cricketer, in my first season on my debut at Vijay Hazare where I scored a century while chasing 230-240. Then I went on to score 350 odd runs in the tournament was amongst the top-10 run-getters. In the same year in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where I scored 240 runs in 6 matches and then they recalled me for the next season also. I enjoyed success in the Vijay Hazare again and was included in the Ranji Trophy squad I scored 540 odd runs in that season," Seth said.

Talking about his next target, the 22-year-old is raring to get an IPL contract soon and for that, he has shifted his base back to Delhi to get more recognition and is fighting hard to get a place in the squad.

“My next target is to get an IPL contract. I support RCB and CSK in the IPL. I am just working on power-hitting skills in England. I have worked hard on that in the last four-five years," he said.

“This year I was shortlisted for T20 trials in Delhi where I got 300-odd runs for the domestic team but I failed to make it to the team despite being the second-highest run-getter in the trials. After in the days’ trial matches for CK Nayudu U-25, I scored a hundred in the first session itself but still was ignored by the selectors. In the first match, I was not in the XI and was not even in the 20 for the next match. Later I got a chance in the last game against Haryana where I scored 61 runs. After that, I went to the UK where I scored 1485 runs, in the National T20 Cup. I was the highest run-scorer in the tournament," he asserted.

Seth is currently representing Barnard Castle Cricket Club in England to work on his batting skills and to get better in playing the swing bowling.

“In the ongoing season, I have not started well as am facing some difficulties in adjusting to the wicket as I joined here right after the domestic cricket in India. I am practising hard to get used to these pitches again. In the UK, I bat in the middle-order while India, I open the innings for my team. My ideal batting position is the opening slot and to get awareness about the conditions I bat in the middle order in English conditions." the 22-year-old.

Playing currently in England, Seth idolizes flamboyant all-rounder Ben Stoke who is recently appointed as England Test captain.

“My cricketing idol is Ben Stokes. Just watching him is great, what he has done for England in the Ashes and in the World Cup is historic. He is probably the best middle-order batter at the moment," he said.

The young 22-year-old southpaw is determined to get his place in the Delhi team and waiting for the right opportunity to display his talent on the big stage.

“I am focussing on getting a place in the Delhi team right now as it’s a big place and I will get more recognition here. I have done well for Delhi in the trials so I am just focussing to get a place here. I have scored runs against Karnataka and Railways and waiting for the right opportunity," he added.

