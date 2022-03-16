'With More Experience Rishabh Pant Can Definitely be a Better Than MS Dhoni': Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer heaped huge praise on wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and claims that with experience the southpaw can become a better wicketkeeper-batsman than legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant has become an integral part of India’s batting line-up in the longest format of the game and has also worked hard on his wicketkeeping skills. He was named Player of the Series in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka for his all-round performance with bat and gloves. With this player of the series award, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper to get that particular award. Not even MS Dhoni was able to get a Player of the Series award in his entire career.

The southpaw played a couple of crucial knocks as he scored 185 runs in the two matches and managed to inflict eight dismissals in total.

Jaffer said that Pant has already played several crucial knocks for India at a very young age and the list is only going to increase in the coming years.

“Yes, he can definitely become a better wicketkeeper-batter than Dhoni. At such a young age, he has already played some of the most incredible knock so in the coming 8-10 years, I feel he’ll be more mature and with more experience he can definitely be a better than Dhoni,” said Jaffer during a Q/A session with ESPNCricinfo.

In the second Test match against Sri Lanka, Pant smashed a 28-ball half-century, setting the record of fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the longest format of the game. He broke the long-standing record of legendary India captain Kapil Dev who smashed a 30-ball half-century way back in 1982 against Pakistan in Karachi.

After the winning the Player of the Series award against Sri Lanka, Pant talked about his batting with aggressive approach on a turning track in Bengaluru.

“I think both (batting and keeping), you need to keep evolving, I’ve made mistakes in the past and want to keep improving. It’s not in my mindset, the wicket was difficult to play, so I thought I will look for quick runs. I’ll do whatever the team management wants me to do (on batting at number five). I think it’s more about confidence, previously, I used to think too much, now I’m only focusing on every ball (referring to his improved keeping skills).,” he said at the post-match presentation.

