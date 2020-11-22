India vs Australia 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's ODI Numbers Place Him Amongst Pantheon of All-Time Greats

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's ODI Numbers Place Him Amongst Pantheon of All-Time Greats
Shikhar Dhawan has an outstanding record in ODI cricket but often his performances get sandwiched between the more famous fellow opener Rohit Sharma and the megastar Virat Kohli at Number 3.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 22, 2020, 6:52 PM IST
While Rohit Sharma's feats and achievements stand out and place him amongst the greatest of ODI openers of all-time, the numbers of his long-standing partner at the other end are almost as impressive and on some parameters even outshine Rohit. Shikhar Dhawan has an outstanding record in ODI cricket but often his performances get sandwiched between the more famous Indian opener and the megastar at Number 3.
We look at some of the numbers which define Dhawan's ODI career.
45.14: Dhawan's ODI Average
It is 9th highest for an opener (min. 2000 runs) in ODI history and higher than the likes of Watson, De Kock, Warner, Hayden, Ganguly, Haynes, Finch, Anwar and Gayle amongst others.
94.01: Dhawan's ODI Strike Rate
It is the 9th highest for an opener (min. 2000 runs) in ODI history. Interestingly, amongst the 8 openers who have a higher strike rate than Dhawan, only Bairstow has a higher average.
7.82: Dhawan's Frequency of Scoring a Hundred
Dhawan has registered 17 hundreds in just 133 innings. His frequency of scoring a hundred every 7.82 innings is the 7th quickest for an opener (min. 10 hundreds) in ODI history. Dhawan is better on this count than the likes of De Kock, Dilshan, Mark Waugh, Guptill, Gibbs, Greenidge, Gayle and Anwar to name a few all-time greats.
Also read: Ravi Shastri Enjoys A 'Good Conversation' With Shubman Gill Ahead of Series Opener
76.47%: India's Win Percentage when Dhawan Scores a Hundred
India has won 13 of the 17 matches when Dhawan has reached three figures in ODI cricket. The corresponding percentage for Rohit is 75.86% (India has won 22 of the 29 matches in which Rohit has recorded a hundred.
76.09%: India's Win Percentage when Dhawan Scores Fifty-Plus
India has won 35 of the 46 matches in which Dhawan has registered a 50-plus score. The corresponding percentage for Rohit is 69.44% and Kohli is 70.3%.
97.68: Dhawan's Strike Rate in India's Wins
It is the 4th highest in India's ODI history (min. 1000 runs in wins) after Sehwag, Raina and Kapil Dev ahead of big names like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj SIngh, Rohit and Tendulkar.
65.15: Dhawan's Batting Average in World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy Matches
Dhawan has a splendid record in the two flagship tournaments of ODI cricket - the World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy (Knockout). The Indian left-hander has an aggregate of 1238 runs in just 20 matches at a strike rate of 98.25 in these two world tournaments. His average of 65.15 is the third-highest (min. 500 runs) only after Andrew Symonds and Ben Stokes.
Also read: From Praveen Kumar to Dilip Doshi - India's Best Bowling Performances Down Under
Dhawan has recorded 6 hundreds in these two competitions - the joint second-highest after Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Tendulkar (7 each).
He was the highest scorer in India's victorious campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2013 - Dhawan aggregated 363 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 101.39 including 2 hundreds and a fifty.
Dhawan was India's highest scorer and the fifth-highest overall of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He scored 412 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 91.75 including two hundreds and a fifty.
He was once again the leading run-getter of the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017 aggregating 338 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 101.8 including a hundred and 2 fifties.
Dhawan gave a Man of the Match Performance against Australia in the 2019 World Cup encounter at The Oval scoring a magnificent 117 off just 109 deliveries helping India to a massive 352 for 5. They beat the defending Champions by 36 runs. He played just two matches in the tournament before being ruled out with a thumb injury.
Thus, in a nutshell, Dhawan was India's highest scorer in all the 3 major world tournaments he fully participated in - this is a phenomenal achievement not many pundits have written about. This shows that Dhawan has a rare quality - he has a big big-match temperament - the ability to raise his game in the biggest matches of a world event.
2016-2018: Dhawan's Golden Period in ODI cricket
Dhawan was the 5th highest scorer in the world in this period after Kohli, Rohit, Root and Warner. He aggregated 2144 runs in 46 innings at an average of 49.86 including 7 hundreds and 10 fifties. His strike rate of 101.61 during this time-frame was higher than the likes of Kohli and Rohit.
50.83: Dhawan's Batting Average in SEA countries
Dhawan has a stupendous record in England and South Africa. His numbers in Australia are also quite good. Overall, in these three countries, he has aggregated 2135 runs in 45 innings at an average of 50.83 and strike rate of 96.86 including 7 hundreds and 9 fifties. His average in SEA is the second-highest for an Indian batsman only after King Kohli!
8: Dhawan has the 8th Highest Average and Strike Rate Product for an Opener in ODI history
Dhawan is only behind Bairstow, Rohit, Amla, De Kock, Roy, Warner and Tendulkar. He is ahead of some all-time legends like Watson, Dilshan, Sehwag, Gilchrist, Hayden, Mark Waugh, Anwar, Gibbs etc
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
