With Rahul Dravid Watching, Virat Kohli Surpasses Him to Become Second-highest Run-getter For India

Virat Kohli peeled off his 33rd T20I half-century during the series-deciding third T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Kohli scored a match-winning 63 off 48 to help his team seal the match and the three-match series 2-1.

Thanks to his latest innings, Kohli surpassed the legendary Rahul Dravid, now Indian cricket team’s head, as the second highest run-getter for his country in international cricket.

Kohli, 33, now has scored 24,078 runs for India across formats that include 102 Tests, 262 ODIs and 107 T20Is. On the other hand, Dravid, widely regarded to be one of cricket’s greatest batters, finished his storied career with 24064 runs across formats for India.

In the list of most international runs for India though, Dravid is still ahead of Kohli. He scored 24,208 runs while representing India, Asia and ICC teams during his career.

The sparkling innings in Hyderabad from Kohli was yet another reminder that he’s getting back to his old self. Having waited nearly three-year wait for a hundred, the former India captain ended his drought in style by scoring a maiden T20I century at the recently concluded Asia Cup in UAE.

He made an unbeaten 122 which was his 71st hundred at the international level which drew him on level terms with the legendary Ricky Ponting.

“I’m happy with my contribution to the team, I took a break, went back to the nets, worked hard on my fitness and think it’s coming off well. I want to keep contributing and doing my best for the team,” Kohli said of his rich form.

The in-form Kohli will be back in action soon – on Wednesday – when the three-match T20I series against South Africa starts. India are aiming to use these T20Is at home to fine-tune their ideal XI ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that starts from October 16 in Australia.

