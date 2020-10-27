With Series on the Horizon, BCCI & CA Medical Teams Get Into Huddle to Assess Covid-19 Protocols

The India’s tour to Australia is not even a month away and the organisers are in a huddle to get things sorted. Medical officials of BCCI and Cricket Australia are already brainstorming to figure out a number of issues. While the Team India have already named their squads for the series, there is still no official confirmation from Cricket Australia as the local authorities in Sydney and the New South Wales govt are yet to give their consent for the protocols that are supposed to be in play.

Meanwhile the official broadcaster too is getting restless with the indecision as the series is almost upon us and CA is yet to release the official date. Also, the BCCI sources have confirmed that there is a bit of confusion regarding the WAGs(Wives & Girlfriends) of the Indian cricketers as some of the players want their families to company them in Australia. There are also several of them who felt that the families will have trouble sticking to a tight covid protocols which might see them being struck at the hotels.

Meanwhile BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that he doesn't see any reason why families can't accompany players. "They (players) have already been living in a bubble for the last 80 days," Ganguly said. Asked if the tour would be in doubt if families cannot accompany the players, Ganguly replied: "I don't see a reason why the families won't be allowed to come. The Australian cricket board is trying to accommodate the families. It should be okay."

"So far it is ahead. The initial part will be in Sydney. We are still in discussions how to get the bio-bubble part and medical parts stronger because it's a long tour," Ganguly said.