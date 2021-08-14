With Shami's Wicket, Moeen Ali's Registers Unique Record Against India

England all-rounder Moeen Ali might have picked just one wicket — that of tailender Mohammad Shami — in India’s first innings, but in doing so, he registered a unique record to his name. He has become only the second England spinner to take 50 wickets against India in Test cricket. Even the likes of Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar could not achieve this feat.

Former cricketer Derek Underwood is the only England spinner, who has 62 scalps in 20 matches against India. His best figures against India were 5-84. The 76-year-old played for his country between 1966 and 1982. During his career, he picked 297 Test wickets in 86 matches.

Ali’s figures against India highlight the 34-year-old’s bowling magic. He has played 14 Tests against India and claimed 50 wickets at an average of 32. Not just that, he has also picked two five-wicket halls against India, with the best match performance of 9-134.

Ali has represented England in 61 Test matches so far. The 34-year-old has taken 189 wickets with a career-best of 6-53 in a single innings. He has also clinched 128 wickets in 112 ODIs. The southpaw is also known for contributing with the bat. He has hit 5 Test centuries and 3 tons in the shorter format.

India and England are currently playing the second match of the five-test series at Lord’s. The visitors scored 364 runs in the first innings after KL Rahul’s century and Rohit Sharma’s 83 powered India to the respectable total.

England started poorly, losing two quick wickets to Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed Dom Sibley and Haseeb Ahmed in quick succession.

The English team managed to put up a fight after that and ended day 2 at 153/3.

