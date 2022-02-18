With T20I Series in bag, Australia Likely to Test Bench Strength in Remaining Games Against Sri Lanka

The series firmly tucked in their pocket, Australia could experiment with their side when they take on Sri Lankan in the fourth T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here later on Friday.

The hosts took a 3-0 lead in the five-match series after a six-wicket win in a low-scoring match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 15 and the T20 world champions will look to tinker their line-up keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup thy are hosting later this year.

Despite giving their best in the first two matches, Sri Lanka failed to make a comeback in the third T20I partly because several of their players have been hit by COVID-19 since they arrived in Australia.

Although the Islanders have shown intent, they have not been able to edge ahead of the Aussies. The Sri Lankan bowlers have performed remarkably throughout the series but the batters are yet to come to the party.

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka had managed to restrict Australia to a modest total but their batters failed to put up a good show, handing the hosts an easy win. Pathum Nissanka has been the only Lankan batter who has shown decent form in the series, but his brilliant innings of 73 in the second T20I went in vain when they lost the match in the Super Over. The expectations were high for Sri Lanka to come out strongly in the third T20I, but batting troubles continued to plague them, allowing the hosts to dominate once again.

The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who tested COVID-positive hours before the third T20I, was a massive blow for the visitors. His capability of taking wickets at crucial times had helped Sri Lanka give a fighting display in the first two T20Is. In absence of Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana led the Lankan bowling attack and performed brilliantly but did not get any support from other bowlers.

With Sri Lanka playing the last two T20Is for pride it will be crucial for the batters like Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis to contribute with the bat.

Although the hosts have clinched the series, the wins haven’t come easy for them. The Sri Lankans have tested the Australian batters, who have found themselves lucky to be on the winning side. With the absence of opener David Warner, and Aaron Finch struggling with his form, the host batters have been unable to finish well. However, their bowlers have done exceptionally well, particularly a fit-again Josh Hazlewood who has taken eight wickets in the three matches.

Now that the series is in the bag, their key pacers — Test skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood — have all been rested. And with the next T20 World Cup just six months away, Australia will look to experiment more.

During the previous T20I in Canberra, Australia managed to score an easy six-wicket win. Australia after winning the toss had asked Sri Lanka to bat. With Sri Lanka needing a victory to keep the series alive there was a huge responsibility on the batters to set up a fighting total, but the Australian bowlers had their own plans, they kept picking up wickets at the right time and restricted the visitors to a below-par score of 121/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 122 runs and despite losing the openers early, Australia managed to cross the line with ease. Finch and Glenn Maxwell’s steady innings in the middle overs laid the foundation, while some handy contributions from Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis helped the hosts achieve the target with 3.1 overs to spare.

“We are shuffling our guys to know the depth of our squad. Very good signs indeed. If we want to structure our sides with a particular combination, we need to try out a few players. We need seven batters is what I personally think. The wickets haven’t been really true. I have been waiting for the opportunity to get the width," Australia captain Finch was quoted as saying by ICC.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the batters should look to give a better display in the first six overs. “Poor start from our boys and we were 20-30 runs short (in the thord T20I). I think we should bat well in the first six overs and not throw our wickets away."

