With Virat Kohli's Signature, Mohammed Azharuddeen Will Now Frame his RCB Jersey

Kerala domestic cricketer Mohmmed Azharuddeen got a chance to meet Virat Kohli during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and he used it to his advantage. In an earlier instance he got himself clicked with Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, and now in a latest post he can be seen letting Kohli sign his RCB jersey. The youngster posted this picture on his Twitter account and captioned: “Going to get this jersey framed”

Going to get this jersey framed 💚 pic.twitter.com/o3iIhU4hJx — Mohammed Azharuddeen (@Azhar_Junior_14) May 12, 2021

Clearly this means a lot to this Kerala youngster who made it big in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and hence propelled himself into an IPL franchise. Back then, Kohli had congratulated the youngster and welcomed him into the team.

Azharuddeen stated that once he was bagged by the RCB, he had received a text message from an unknown number welcoming him to the RCB squad. Well, it turned out to be the RCB skipper. This was his first interaction with the team captain.“Two minutes after the auction, Virat bhai messaged me saying, ‘Welcome to RCB, all the best. Virat here.’ The message made me very emotional. It’s not something I could have even dreamt of, that he’d message,” Azharudeen was quoted as saying.

The right-handed batsman made headlines for his smashing 54-ball 137* against Mumbai in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. In domestic T20 cricket, the batsman has a staggering strike rate of 142.27. Azharuddeen has played 22 First-Class matches, 25 List-A matches and 24 T20 cricket matches till date.

