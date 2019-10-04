Withdrawing Name From 'The Hundred Draft' to Prioritise IPL: Harbhajan

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday clarified that he will be playing the next edition of Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will withdraw his name from the Players' Draft of the new 'The Hundred' league in the United Kingdom.
There was some flutter created as Harbhajan's name was included in Players' Draft at a base price of GBP 100,000 for this ambitious project but being an active cricketer, the BCCI rules would not have allowed him to play without formal announcement of retirement.
"For me, IPL and Chennai Super Kings remain priorities. I have had two good seasons with CSK where we played two finals. So right now, a good third season is what I am looking at," Harbhajan told PTI.
Asked to clear the air, India's third highest wicket-taker in Tests said: "I respect rules laid down by my parent body. I will never flout any BCCI rule. If that means withdrawing my name from the draft, so be it. I will withdraw my name."
However, he admitted that the concept of 100-ball format does excite him even though he won't be able to take part for the time being.
"I don't want to break any rules but I find the concept interesting. As and when, the rules allow me to play, I would definitely like to be a part of it," the 'Turbanator' said.
Harbhajan is currently doing commentary for the India versus South Africa series.
It is expected that he will be back training after the series as he is set to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20) for Punjab to get some game time.
