Within 24 Hours, Charlie Dean Mocks Deepti Sharma In Domestic Match | Video Goes Viral

Charlie Dean, who was at the receiving end of Deepti Sharma’s runout, has tried it upon someone else just 24 hours after England’s 16-run loss to India. Playing a domestic match, the England women cricketer came to bowl and tried to run out the non-striker who backed up too early. This had surely triggered a laugh riot among all those who saw the video which went viral on social media.

It all began in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end.

On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

Deepti’s run-out of Charlie immediately attracted boos from the crowd at Lord’s and divided the cricketing world yet again on the run-out from non-striker’s end rule, which is valid as per the laws of the game.

Charlie nearly took the game out of India’s hands with her impressive knock of 47 that helped England recover from a despondent 65/7 in the run chase, till that dramatic run-out happened.

In a video that has surfaced over the internet, she was seen mocking the Indian spinner as she saw the batter backing up at the non striker’s end. She stopped short of removing the bails as was seen in the video shared by a user on Twitter which was also shared by Heather Knight.

Meanwhile there were contrasting reactions from both the teams, expectedly. While India were ecstatic having defended 170, England looked heartbroken with Dean breaking down.

The England dressing room wore a stunned look at the turn of events.

During the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was probed over the dismissal and she gave a fitting reply.

