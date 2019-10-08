Without Smriti Mandhana, India’s Batting Faces Stern Test Against South Africa
The Indian cricket team led by Mithali Raj received a massive jolt on the eve of the first of three ODIs against South Africa as Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the series due to an injury picked up during a training session.
Without Smriti Mandhana, India’s Batting Faces Stern Test Against South Africa
The Indian cricket team led by Mithali Raj received a massive jolt on the eve of the first of three ODIs against South Africa as Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the series due to an injury picked up during a training session.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Have to Bring More Variations Into My Repertoire Ahead of World Cup: Poonam Yadav
Cricketnext Staff | September 28, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Sushma Verma Added to India Women's ODI Squad for West Indies Tour
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Pakistan Women's Tour of India Could be Cancelled: PCB Official
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
JER v QATLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings