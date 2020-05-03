Without Sounding Arrogant, Feel Like I'm One of the Top 6 Batsmen: Khawaja
Usman Khawaja has said that he is "shocked" by the financial mismanagement within Cricket Australia. CA chief executive Kevin Roberts had to stand down the vast majority of the staff for the rest of the financial year and Khawaja said that the sport's governing body in the country is having cash-flow issues.
Without Sounding Arrogant, Feel Like I'm One of the Top 6 Batsmen: Khawaja
Usman Khawaja has said that he is "shocked" by the financial mismanagement within Cricket Australia. CA chief executive Kevin Roberts had to stand down the vast majority of the staff for the rest of the financial year and Khawaja said that the sport's governing body in the country is having cash-flow issues.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings