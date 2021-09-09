WLP vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match, September 09, 06:00 pm IST

WLP vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match between Wild Panthers and Coimbra Knights: Wild Panthers will go one-on-one against Coimbra Knights in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021. The encounter is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST on September 09, Thursday at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Wild Panthers will enter the game as favorites. They are currently second in the points table with two victories under their belt from as many games. Wild Panthers defeated Fighters CC and Friendship CC in their first two matches of the competition by five wickets and ten wickets respectively.

Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, are experiencing a contrasting ride in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. Coimbra won their first match against Friendship CC by seven wickets. However, the team failed to continue the winning momentum and lost their next three matches on a trot. With just one victory from four league matches, Coimbra are reeling at the last position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Wild Panthers and Coimbra Knights; here is everything you need to know:

WLP vs CK Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will not be telecasted in India

WLP vs CK Live Streaming

The match between GOR and FIG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WLP vs CK Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Wild Panthers playing against Coimbra Knights at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 06:00 pm IST on September 9, Thursday.

WLP vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Vice-Captain- Andrew Winter

Suggested Playing XI for WLP vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: MD Zaman

Batsmen: Azher Andani, Miguel Stoman, Vikas Kumar, Girish Singh

All-rounders: Andrew Winter, Dikshit Patel, Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Bowlers: Junaid Khan-II, Mitul Patel, Mubeen Tariq

WLP vs CK Probable XIs:

Wild Panthers: Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Hardik Patel, Mitul Patel, Akshar Patel, Parth Patel, Kishan Suthar(wk), Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Azhar Andani

Coimbra Knights: MD Zaman(wk), Giorpreet Singh, Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Stephen Waddell, Amit Kumar, Faisal Bashir, Vikas Kumar

