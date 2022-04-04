WLP vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Portugal 2022 Match 27, April 4, 07:00 PM IST

WLP vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Wild Panthers and Coimbra Knights:

Wild Panthers (WLP) will take on Coimbra Knights (CK) in back-to-back matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 on Monday. Both fixtures will be hosted at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria at 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST.

Wild Panthers started this tournament with a 37 runs defeat at the hands of Punjab CC in their first game. However, they made a strong comeback in the second match and registered a four wickets victory against the same opposition. They are now placed at the third position in the points table with two points to their name.

The Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, got off to a disappointing start to the tournament, as they suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games. Friendship CC beat them by three runs and six wickets respectively. They are currently placed fourth in the points table and are yet to open their account.

Ahead of the match between WLP vs CK, fans can check the Dream 11 and possible Predicted XI here.

WLP vs CK Telecast

Wild Panthers vs Coimbra Knights game will not be telecast in India

WLP vs CK Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WLP vs CK Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 05:00 PM IST on Monday, April 4. Both sides will lock horns in the reverse fixture at 07:00 PM IST at the same venue.

WLP vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azhar Andani

Vice-Captain: Andrew Winter

Suggested Playing XI for WLP vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: MD Zaman

Batters: Azhar Andani, Sarath Sasi, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Mubeen Tariq

All-rounders: Rahul Bhardwaj, Girish Singh

Bowlers: Tony Madeira, Shayaddur Rahman, Sarvesh Kumar

WLP vs CK Probable XIs:

Wild Panthers: Md Omar Faruk, Sarath Sasi, Manjeet Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akshar Patel, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Hudda, Shayaddur Rahman, Sarvesh Kumar, Azhar Andani

Coimbra Knights: Mubeen Tariq, Girish Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Amit Kumar, Miguel Stoman, MD Zaman, Chris Redhead (C), Vikas Kumar, Tony Madeira

