Woakes and Curran are Undroppable, Stokes Should Replace Pope: Hussain

Curran's all-round performance in the first Test helped the hosts win a thriller at Edgbaston, while Stokes' replacement in the second — Woakes — slammed a majestic ton and also scalped four wickets to be named the Man of the Match at Lord's.
However, with Stokes back in the fray for the third Test at Trent Bridge after the court found him to be not guilty for affray, the star all-rounder will feel that he deserves a place in the line-up following his good show in the opening Test.
Hussain feels that neither of the two all-rounders can be dislodged from their respective positions in the line-up and therefore, the one player that could miss out will be young middle-order batsman Pope, who made his debut at Lord's.
"You can't drop Chris Woakes after what he did at Lord's," Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail. "In any case, I've always felt Woakes should play in every home Test. And can you drop Sam Curran after his all-round heroics at Edgbaston? Because, let's face it, without his runs and wickets, India would probably have won that game, and it would be 1-1 going to Trent Bridge. I would feel very uncomfortable about leaving out a player who has just contributed to a big win. On balance, I'd keep Curran.
"That leaves, I'm afraid to say, Ollie Pope. It's not fair on him, because he did well on debut at Lord's. But these are exceptional circumstances, and Pope's chance will come again soon. It is not often you need six bowlers, especially in England, but because both Woakes and Curran have to stay put, and you need a spinner in Adil Rashid in case it turns, that is the situation England find themselves in," he added.
The third of the five Tests between England and India starts in Nottingham on Saturday.
Ben Stokeschris woakesEnglandengland vs india 2018Indiaindia vs england 2018Jos Buttler. Sam CurranNasser HussainOllie Popesam curran
First Published: August 17, 2018, 9:49 AM IST