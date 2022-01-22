WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Legends League Cricket 2022 Match, January 22, 8:00 PM IST

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between World Giants and India Maharajas: Match No. 3 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will feature a battle between World Giants (WOG) and India Maharajas (INM) on Saturday, January 22. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST onwards. Both sides will be playing their second match of the showpiece event on the weekend but had contrasting results in their first match of the tournament. The INM-team opened their League Legends 2022 campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Asia Lions (ALN) on Thursday. The Lions posted a decent 175-run target, however their bowlers failed to make an impact, as the Maharajas breached the target with six wickets in hand and five balls left to spare.

World Giants, on the other hand, lost their tournament opener against the AsiaLions, who beat them by six-wickets. Batting first the World Giants put up a challenging target of 205-runs, chasing the stiff total ALN-team scored 209 with six wickets intact and four balls left to spare.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and India Maharajas; here is everything you need to know:

WOG vs INM Telecast

WOG vs INM match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

WOG vs INM Live Streaming

The World Giants vs India Maharajas game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

WOG vs INM Match Details

The World Giants vs India Maharajas contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 22.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Kaif

Vice-Captain: Brett Lee

Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Kevin Pietersen, S Badrinath, Darren Sammy

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Morne Morkel, Brett Lee

WOG vs INM Probable XIs

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (WK), Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah or Herschelle Gibbs, Daren Sammy (C), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom or Brett Lee

Indian Maharaja: Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif (C), Naman Ojha (WK), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Venugopal Rao, Pragyan Ojha, Hemang Badani, Stuart Binny

