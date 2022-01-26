'Woke up to a Personal Message From PM Narendra Modi': Chris Gayle Extends Wishes on India's 73rd Republic Day

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has revealed that he woke up to a personal message from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a gesture that has reaffirmed his personal ties with him and the country. Gayle also extended his wishes on India’s 73rd Republic Day as well.

“I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day," Gayle tweeted on Wednesday. “I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love."

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

Gayle has been one of the biggest batting superstars of his generation and arguably, the greatest T20 cricketer thanks to his prolific record in the format.

With 14,364 runs in 455 T20s, the Jamaican is the highest run-getter in the format’s history. He might be in his forties now and well past his prime but Gayle continues to be a big draw for various T20 tournaments across the globe.

He’s currently plying his trade for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League having scored 36 and seven in two innings so far. Prior to BPL 2022, he was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Last year, he represented West Indies at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which in all likeliness will be the final time he plays for them at the international level even though the 42-year-old is yet to announce an official retirement.

He’s been quite popular with Indian cricket fans too having been a part of IPL and represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and more recently Punjab Kings.

While he continues his playing career, there’s a high probability he won’t be part of the IPL 2022 since his name wasn’t in the initial list of players who have put in their names for the upcoming mega auction.

