WATCH | Woman Accuses Babar Azam of Sexual Exploitation for 10 Years; Says Proposed Marriage in 2010

In a shocking revelation, a woman has accused Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of sexually exploiting her for 10 years and giving her false promises of marriage. In a press conference on Saturday, the woman levelled all these charges against the talented cricketer. She also said that she helped Azam financially during tough times.

The woman went on to say that the duo were school friends and the cricketer had proposed her for marriage in 2010. But later on, Azam went on to change his mind. She also said that the 26-year-old threatened to kill her before she went to the police.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, a seventh Pakistan cricketer tested positive for Covid-19 as the team remained confined to their hotel in Christchurch on Saturday, unable to train and with a question mark over their New Zealand tour. The Pakistanis, who only arrived four days ago, are already on a "final warning" for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions, with the growing number of coronavirus cases adding pressure to preparations for their opening match on December 18.

Despite all members of the squad returning negative tests before flying to New Zealand, six came up positive after testing on day one in the country. "One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday, confirming the seventh patient.

"The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative."