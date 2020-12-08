Woman Who Accused Babar Azam of Sexual Assault Alleges Murder Attempt; Police Complaint Filed

Days after a woman from Pakistan had accused Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam of sexually assaulting her, she has filed a police complaint alleging murder attempt.

The woman claimed that some armed men had opened fire at her vehicle near the Kahna Police Station in Lahore. These assailants were on a motorcycle, reported Geo TV. Complaining to the police, she has also confessed that she has been receiving death threats for several days now.

She was quoted by the portal as saying: "My life is in danger. I have been receiving death threats for days”. Reportedly, she has also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide her with protection. The report added that the police have confirmed that such a complaint has been filed and they have said the matter is under investigation.

Earlier, a court had asked the police to comment on the petition that sought registration of a criminal case against the Pakistan cricket player by December 4.

At the end of last month, the woman had staged a press conference to reveal her relation with Azam. Giving her identity as an old neighbour and school friend of the emerging player, the woman had alleged that Azam sexually assaulted her for years at the false pretense of marriage. She also said that she helped Azam financially during tough times.

According to the woman, she had become pregnant at one point in their illegitimate affair and Azam had managed to convince the woman to abort the pregnancy, promising to marry her. Apparently in 2010, he had proposed marriage to the woman in question but changed his mind thereafter. The woman had talked to him about making their relationship public, after which the cricketer had allegedly threatened to kill her.