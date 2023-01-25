CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Women Misuse the Law' - Mohammd Shami's Ex-wife Hasin Jahan Continues to be Targetted on Social Media

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 14:42 IST

Kolkata, India

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh from Mohammed Shami. (Photo: News18)

Fans are not happy that Mohammed Shami has been ordered to pay monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Social media has sympathised with Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who has recently been asked to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan by the Kolkata High Court.

As per earlier reports, Rs 50,000, will be the personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.

Social media users raised questions regarding the move, saying it will set the precedence for “women to misuse the law".

Another user raised the point that Hasin Jahan would be entitled to earn more than some of the cricketers who are playing in the domestic circuit.

Shami’s counsel, Selim Rahman, had claimed in court that since Hasin Jahan herself was having a steady income source by working as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.

Hasin Jahan, in an exclusive, had expressed that she will approach the higher courts.

“Rs 50,000 is minimal for me so I have to challenge this. It’s true that the verdict is in my favour but I will go to the high court as the stipulated money for my maintenance is very less considering the income of Shami," Jahan told News18.

“It was really difficult for me to continue the legal fight for five years. Since I don’t have any financial support or earning, I only know how I arranged the money for so long. Thus, I deserve much more alimony for spending a quality life," she added.

When asked about Shami’s recent performances for India, Jahan said she is unmoved, “I just want to focus on my daughter, her studies, and her well-being."

