Women's Ashes: Mel Jones gifts bat to girls playing cricket in stands with water bottle

Something unique unfolded during the women’s Ashes Test in Canberra on January 29. As rain caused a delay in the match between the English and Australian sides, four young girls were seen playing cricket in the stands. With the plastic bottle being used as a bat, the young girls got the cricketing action going even during the rain. The visuals soon caught everyone’s attention including that of former Australian cricketer Mel Jones who was commentating at the match.

Jones walked up to the girls and gifted them a brand new Kookaburra bat. Later, she along with her fellow commentators also joined the girls in the match. Jones was seen bowling and umpiring in this game at the stands.

The sweet incident was broadcasted during the telecast of the women’s one-off Ashes Test and was later shared by Fox Cricket on Twitter. “What a beautiful moment Mel Jones gifting a brand new Kookaburra bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay," read the caption shared along with the video.

What a beautiful moment 😍 @meljones_33 gifting a brand new @KookaburraCkt bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay 👏 #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/Esz5mO068a — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 29, 2022

Playing international cricket between 1998 to 2005, Jones represented the Australian women’s team in 61 ODIs and 5 Tests where she scored 1028 and 251 runs, respectively. After retiring from international cricket, Jones began a career as a broadcaster and has been commentating in international and various league matches. Jones has been part of commentators’ panels of the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, and Pakistan Super League.

Talking about the Ashes Test, Australia, after being put to bat first, managed to put up a total of 337/9 in the first innings. Skipper Meg Lanning’s brilliant 93 runs knock and crucial half-centuries by opener Rachel Haynes and tailenders Tahil McGrath and Ashleigh Gardener further helped the hosts. In response, England scored 297 before getting bowled out.

At stumps on day 3, Australia in its second innings had scored 12 runs at the loss of both openers. The hosts stand at a lead of 52 runs.

