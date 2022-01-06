Women's Ashes Schedule Revised Due to ODI World Cup

England and Australia have announced changes to the Women’s Ashes schedule due to coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the Women’s World Cup. The multi-format series will now begin a week earlier than originally planned, on January 20.

The series will start with three Twenty20 matches in Adelaide, followed by a one-off Test match in Canberra, which remains scheduled for January 27-30.

Also Read: Former Australia Cricketer Slams Warne For Criticising Khawaja And Starc

“We’re grateful to all parties for their flexibility in ensuring that both Australia and England can travel to New Zealand with sufficient time to complete their mandatory quarantine period," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

“Regrettably, logistical considerations have meant that we have had to move two T20 games from North Sydney Oval, which has long been the home of the women’s game in Sydney, and it is also disappointing that the annual Governor-General’s XI match scheduled to be played at Drummoyne Oval is unable to proceed this season.

“We thank cricket fans in Sydney for their understanding and have no doubt that the three T20Is at Adelaide Oval will set the tone for a great series."

Canberra’s Manuka Oval will also host the first one-day international on February 3, while the following two matches will be played at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, on February 6 and 8.

The changes have been made to allow the two teams sufficient time to travel to New Zealand and complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine period ahead of the Women’s World Cup, beginning in March.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here