Women's Challenger Trophy: Mithali Raj's Half-century in Vain as India Red Register Easy Victory

PTI | Updated: August 14, 2018, 9:44 PM IST
Mithali Raj. (Getty Images)

Bengaluru: Veteran Mithali Raj's run-a-ball 51 wasn't enough as India Blue lost to India Red by seven runs in a rain-affected opening encounter of the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy on Tuesday.

India Blue reached a modest 100 for 8 in 20 overs and the Red team were 79 for 3 in 16.3 overs when play was stopped due to inclement weather. However, Reds were declared winners as per the VJD rule.

Batting first, Blue team had a batting collapse despite Mithali holding fort at one end. The Indian ODI captain hit seven boundaries and a six. The next highest score was 12 by VR Vanitha (12).

India international Deepti Sharma took 2 for 15 in four overs and then opened the batting to score 45 off 44 balls with six boundaries.

Brief Scores: India Blue 100/8 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 51 off 51 balls, Deepti Sharma 2/15). India Red 79/3 in 16.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 45 off 44 balls). India Red won by 7 runs via VJD method.

First Published: August 14, 2018, 9:44 PM IST
