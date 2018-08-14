Women's Challenger Trophy: Mithali Raj's Half-century in Vain as India Red Register Easy Victory

Loading...
India Blue reached a modest 100 for 8 in 20 overs and the Red team were 79 for 3 in 16.3 overs when play was stopped due to inclement weather. However, Reds were declared winners as per the VJD rule.
Batting first, Blue team had a batting collapse despite Mithali holding fort at one end. The Indian ODI captain hit seven boundaries and a six. The next highest score was 12 by VR Vanitha (12).
India international Deepti Sharma took 2 for 15 in four overs and then opened the batting to score 45 off 44 balls with six boundaries.
Brief Scores: India Blue 100/8 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 51 off 51 balls, Deepti Sharma 2/15). India Red 79/3 in 16.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 45 off 44 balls). India Red won by 7 runs via VJD method.
First Published: August 14, 2018, 9:44 PM IST