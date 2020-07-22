Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Women's Cricket Left in the Lurch as BCCI Shifts Focus on IPL 2020 in UAE

The Indian women’s team recently withdrew from their tour of England where they supposed to be part of a tri-nation series with the hosts and South Africa. The reasons cited were logistical reasons such as arranging camps and international travel restrictions.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
Women's Cricket Left in the Lurch as BCCI Shifts Focus on IPL 2020 in UAE

With the BCCI concentrating whole-heartedly on the IPL, the women’s game has no selectors, no international tour, no league and no idea about the domestic season right now, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

The Hemlata Kala-led selection committee --which also had Anjali Pendharker, Sudha Shah, Lopamudra Bhattacharji and Shashi Gupta – has already completed its tenure.

The BCCI had put out an advertisement for the appointment of a new panel along with the men’s senior and junior selectors in January. The BCCI were swift in hiring people for the men’s panels but no appointments were made for the women's panel.

Former India spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer said that although she is concerned about the state of affairs, one has to look at the larger picture.

“In a way it’s good that we don’t have a selection panel,” said India’s third-highest women’s ODI wicket-taker,” told Mumbai Mirror.

“With no cricket happening, the selectors would have spent at least six months of their tenure with no work. As far as resumption of cricket is concerned one has to look at the safety of the players first.

“Right now we have to be realistic. One should also keep in mind that the BCCI itself is in a bit of a tough situation with both president and secretary on a tough wicket with regards to their tenure.”

The Indian women’s team recently withdrew from their tour of England where they supposed to be part of a tri-nation series with the hosts and South Africa. The reasons cited were logistical reasons such as arranging camps and international travel restrictions.

While the BCCI prepares for the IPL in UAE and a national camp in Gujarat ahead of the Australia tour, there is no word on the Women’s T20 Challenge that was supposed to be a seven-match affair with four teams in the final week of the IPL.

bcciIndia Women's Cricket TeamiplJay ShahNooshin Al Khadeerwomen's cricket in India

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more