Women's Cricket Left in the Lurch as BCCI Shifts Focus on IPL 2020 in UAE
The Indian women’s team recently withdrew from their tour of England where they supposed to be part of a tri-nation series with the hosts and South Africa. The reasons cited were logistical reasons such as arranging camps and international travel restrictions.
Women's Cricket Left in the Lurch as BCCI Shifts Focus on IPL 2020 in UAE
The Indian women’s team recently withdrew from their tour of England where they supposed to be part of a tri-nation series with the hosts and South Africa. The reasons cited were logistical reasons such as arranging camps and international travel restrictions.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings