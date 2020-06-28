Women's Cricket Needs Marketing and Investment, Not Rule Changes: Shikha Pandey

India Women pacer Shikha Pandey said there is no need to tinker with women's cricket by reducing the weight/size of the balls, pitches or boundaries.
Shikha added that authorities should instead focus their attention on marketing and grass-roots developments.
In a thread of tweets, she said:
"I have been reading/ hearing a lot about the changes being suggested to help grow women's cricket/ make it a more attractive product. I personally feel most of the suggestions to be superfluous," she said.
I have been reading/ hearing a lot about the changes being suggested to help grow women's cricket/ make it a more attractive product. I personally feel most of the suggestions to be superfluous.(1/n)— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) June 27, 2020
I have been reading/ hearing a lot about the changes being suggested to help grow women's cricket/ make it a more attractive product. I personally feel most of the suggestions to be superfluous.
(1/n)
— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) June 27, 2020
"An Olympic 100m female sprinter doesn't run 80m to win (gold medal) and clock the same timing as her male counterpart. So the whole 'decreasing the length of the pitch' for whatever reasons seems dubious. Also, it almost definitely takes the double headers out of question.
"Reducing the size of the ball is fine, but as Ian Smith suggested, it only works if the weight remains the same. This will allow for bowlers to grip the ball better - more revs for the spinners - and hits will also travel further (not be the case if it is light).
"Please don't bring the boundaries in! We have surprised you with our power-hitting in recent times, so remember, this is only the beginning; we will get better. Please have patience. We are skilled players, who are evolving.
"Growth can also be achieved by marketing the sport well. We don't have to tinker with rules or the very fabric of the game to attract an audience.
"Why not have DRS, Snicko, Hotspot, all of the technical acumen and live broadcast for every game that we play anywhere in the world.
"Heavy investments at grass root levels, equal playing opportunities, zero discrimination etc."
Shikha said that women's cricket, or women's sport in general, should be seen as a different entity from their men's counterpart. She then took the example of the record crowd that the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw earlier this year for the Women's T20 World Cup final.
"Please, don't compare women's sport, women's cricket, in this case, with men's sport. We need to see it as a different sport altogether... A sport that 86,174 spectators turned up to watch on March 8 and several million watched live on their television sets.
"They saw something special in us, and here's hoping you do too! #FillTheMCG #WomensCricket #BetterEverday @ICC," she concluded.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Women's Cricket Needs Marketing and Investment, Not Rule Changes: Shikha Pandey
India Women pacer Shikha Pandey said there is no need to tinker with women's cricket by reducing the size of the balls, pitches or boundaries.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings