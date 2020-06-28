Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals *

0/0 (0.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Prague Barbarians Vandals elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Amdocs CC

102 (20.0)

Amdocs CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC*

72/2 (7.0)

Punjab Lions CC need 31 runs in 78 balls at 2.38 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Women's Cricket Needs Marketing and Investment, Not Rule Changes: Shikha Pandey

India Women pacer Shikha Pandey said there is no need to tinker with women's cricket by reducing the weight/size of the balls, pitches or boundaries.

Shikha added that authorities should instead focus their attention on marketing and grass-roots developments.

In a thread of tweets, she said:

"I have been reading/ hearing a lot about the changes being suggested to help grow women's cricket/ make it a more attractive product. I personally feel most of the suggestions to be superfluous," she said.

"An Olympic 100m female sprinter doesn't run 80m to win (gold medal) and clock the same timing as her male counterpart. So the whole 'decreasing the length of the pitch' for whatever reasons seems dubious. Also, it almost definitely takes the double headers out of question.

"Reducing the size of the ball is fine, but as Ian Smith suggested, it only works if the weight remains the same. This will allow for bowlers to grip the ball better - more revs for the spinners - and hits will also travel further (not be the case if it is light).

"Please don't bring the boundaries in! We have surprised you with our power-hitting in recent times, so remember, this is only the beginning; we will get better. Please have patience. We are skilled players, who are evolving.

"Growth can also be achieved by marketing the sport well. We don't have to tinker with rules or the very fabric of the game to attract an audience.

"Why not have DRS, Snicko, Hotspot, all of the technical acumen and live broadcast for every game that we play anywhere in the world.

"Heavy investments at grass root levels, equal playing opportunities, zero discrimination etc."

Shikha said that women's cricket, or women's sport in general, should be seen as a different entity from their men's counterpart. She then took the example of the record crowd that the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw earlier this year for the Women's T20 World Cup final.

"Please, don't compare women's sport, women's cricket, in this case, with men's sport. We need to see it as a different sport altogether... A sport that 86,174 spectators turned up to watch on March 8 and several million watched live on their television sets.

"They saw something special in us, and here's hoping you do too! #FillTheMCG #WomensCricket #BetterEverday @ICC," she concluded.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
