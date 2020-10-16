Women's Cricket Set for 2022 Commonwealth Games Debut on Opening Day

The eight-team women's T20 cricket competition that is set to feature in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin on June 29, the opening day of the multi-sport event.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will feature a total of 19 sports contested over 11 days, between July 29 and August 8. The last of the medal events in the women's cricket tournament will be held on August 7.

Cricket had last featured in the Games in 1998, when the games were held in Kuala Lumpur. Then the format that was played was a men's 50-over tournament that saw South Africa and Australia contest the final.

Both teams featured strong playing XIs, with the South African team boasting of Shaun Pollock and Jacques Kallis whereas the Australian team included Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and the Waugh brothers.

It is worth noting, however, that the matches were only given the status of List A matches and not full internationals.

In a media release published in August last year, the ICC described the addition of the women's T20 competition as a "truly historic moment for women's cricket and the global cricket community."

"Fast and exciting, the T20 format is the perfect fit for the Commonwealth Games and offers another chance to showcase women's cricket on the global stage as part of our ambitious plans to accelerate the growth of the game, whilst inspiring the next generation of cricketers," said chief executive Manu Sawhney.