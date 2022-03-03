Women's Cricket WC 2022: India, Pakistan to Lock Horns on March 6. How They Stack Up

The Indian team, led by captain Mithali Raj, will face Pakistan on March 6 in its first match in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. It will be the twelfth edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. It was originally scheduled from February to March 2021 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the tournament will start this month and eight teams are in the mix for the title. A total of 31 matches will be played. The final of the World Cup will be held on April 3 in New Zealand.

Indian team’s record in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is far better than Pakistan’s. The Indian team has been a runner-up twice — 2005 and 2017. On the other hand, Pakistan Women’s team has not been able to confirm a place in the semi-finals to date. The best performance of the Pakistan team was when it secured a place in Super-6 rounds in the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Hence, India has the upper hand against Pakistan in this tournament.

India and Pakistan have played three matches against each other in the ODI World Cup. India came on top in all the matches. In 2009, India won by ten wickets, while in 2013, India won by 65 runs over Pakistan. The last time the two clashed in the World Cup was in 2017, with India winning the match by 95 runs.

In ODIs, India and Pakistan have faced each in 10 matches, and the former is yet to lose a game.

India Women Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav

