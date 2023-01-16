'Women’s Cricket Will Go Next Level': Mandhana, Foreign Players React as WIPL Media Rights Sold For Rs 951 Cr

The inaugural edition of Women’s IPL is expected to lead to a new cricketing wave across the country. On Monday, the BCCI confirmed that the tournament’s media rights have been sold out and the total cost has started to draw the attention of overseas players.

As per the board’s statement, Viacom 18 have grabbed the rights for a whopping Rs 951 crore for five years after pipping the likes of Disney Star and Sony. The fee per match will come to Rs 7.09 crore for the next five years. The tournament is likely to begin in the first week of March during which five teams will compete and all the matches will be held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, women cricketers across the country were elated to see the much-anticipated tournament finally taking shape. Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Today’s a day that every Indian women cricketer will remember. The #WIPL is finally taking shape. @BCCI, @JayShah and all those involved deserve huge praise. Women’s cricket will go to the next level with this global stage provided. Come on girls, it’s all yours for the taking!”

Several foreign cricketers also came up with positive reactions over WIPL media rights getting sold for a huge amount.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp called it “Incredible news for the women’s game.”

Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones took to Twitter and wrote, “game changer… sport changer!!! This is massive in so many ways.”

As per the BCCI statement, Viacom18 will acquire the Media Rights from WIPL Season 2023 to WIPL Season 2027 for a cumulative figure of INR 951 crores. This is subject to the execution of definitive documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI, and other obligations specified in the ITT being completed.

The global rights comprise three categories – linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital) and Viacom 18 successfully bid for the combined rights. In the men’s IPL, separate rights are sold across regions.

