Women's Day-night Test: India Declare First Innings at 377/8 vs Australia
Women's Day-night Test: India Declare First Innings at 377/8 vs Australia

Deepti Sharma scored 66 runs (BCCI)

Indian women's cricket team declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma's dismissal for a 66-run knock vs Australia in the Pink Ball Test.

India declared their first innings at 377 for eight on the third day of the rain-marred women’s day/night Test against Australia on Saturday.

The visitors declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma’s dismissal for 167-ball 66-run knock at the Carrara Oval.

Sharma struck eight boundaries to notch her best Test score, a day after opener Smriti Mandhana grabbed the headline with a magnificent maiden century in the format.

All-rounder Sharma got out shortly after the dinner break.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings 377/8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Ellyse Perry 2/76, Stella Campbell 2/47).

first published:October 02, 2021, 14:43 IST