- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
Women's Hundred Players Can Keep Contracts for 2021
The Hundred, an innovative franchise-based league which includes an American sports-style draft, was due to launch in mid-July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Reuters
- Updated: September 15, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday all players who were offered contracts for the Women's Hundred this year can renew their deal on the same terms for 2021.
The Hundred, an innovative franchise-based league which includes an American sports-style draft, was due to launch in mid-July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Read: 'Not Sure How Many Bio Bubbles I've Got In Me For Rest of Year' - Jofra Archer Could Skip BBL
The ECB said in a statement that players would get the option of rolling over their contracts into 2021 and sticking with their current team on the same pay, while those that turn it down can sign with other teams starting from October.
"COVID-19 has caused some uncertainty for athletes, especially female athletes, so being able to provide immediate clarity and assurance to the women's players is very important," said Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the Hundred women's competition.
England seamer Anya Shrubsole, who has re-signed with Southern Brave, said she did not expect too many players to switch teams.
"There may be a little bit of movement but you obviously signed up for those teams because that's where you wanted to play, so I can't see a huge amount of changing within the year," Shrubsole told Sky Sports.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5347
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3767
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking