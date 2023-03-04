WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon to Set Stage on Fire

Live Updates WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Premier League 2023 opening ceremony. The inaugural season of the BCCI’s new WPL is all set to take women’s cricket to the next stage as Gujarat Giants will clash against Mumbai Indians in the opening match on Saturday, March 4. BCCI has decided to kick off the WPL in a grand fashion as a special opening ceremony will take place ahead of the first match.

Popular Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform in the opening ceremony of the WPL. While singing sensation AP Dhillon will also take the stage Read More