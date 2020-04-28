Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Women's IPL Imperative for Growth of Cricket: SRH Fielding Coach

In normal circumstances, Biju George would currently be helping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) superstars get sharper in the field in order to win their second Indian Premier League title but due to coronavirus pandemic, he has been confined to the four walls of his home with the cash-rich league being postponed indefinitely.

IANS |April 28, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
In normal circumstances, Biju George would currently be helping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) superstars get sharper in the field in order to win their second Indian Premier League title but due to coronavirus pandemic, he has been confined to the four walls of his home with the cash-rich league being postponed indefinitely.

Despite being under self-imposed seize as a precautionary measure against the virus, George is doing his best to keep fit by following the usual training regime which otherwise he would have followed as well. He has also advised players to keep doing the same in order to remain in best physical and mental condition amid lockdown.

"I use my time constructively. Hearing of this lockdown, I had organised enough weights, bars, dumbbells, TRX set up and therabands," George told IANS.

"I run early in the morning on my terrace for an hour then weights, core, tubeworks, etc. I read a lot. I have a huge library. I also attend webinars and online classes.

"Active sportspersons should be aware of detraining and training decrement. If you do not train, you lose your muscle tone and that leads to muscular atrophy.

"The athlete should do workout which he can manage in the constraints. He should make sure he eats well, hydrates well and take necessary supplements to boost his immune system.

"I usually take Steadfast Nutrition supplements as they have a range of multi-vitamins, Omega 3 and other excellent supplements," he added.

George, who was also the fielding coach of Indian women's team and former trainer of a Trailblazers in Women's T20 league, feels Women's IPL can take the sport to next level in the country as well as on the international arena. Having seen and aided the 'Women in Blue' from close quarters, he believes the eves now get enough eyeballs to make the league a success.

"My journey with the women team started in July 2017. It was exciting and rewarding at the same time. I believe that I could positively impact the fielding standards and the fielding attitude of the team," he said.

"Women IPL is imperative for the growth of the sport in the nation and there is good spectator response and media coverage for the 'girls in blue's to make it a success."

However, all such talks can only begin after the world's successful fight against COVID-19 crisis.

George, on his part, lauded the efforts of medical staff and police personnel in this war against against an enemy, which is invisible but deadly. So far, more than 2.9 people have been infected worldwide while in excess of 2 lakh people have lost their lives.

"It is certainly difficult to be cooped up but when it's for a greater cause, we have to. We have to think about those in the frontiers of this battle, the doctors, the nurses -- those in the medical profession and the policemen. We will get through this," he said.

