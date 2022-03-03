Women's ODI World Cup: Australia All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set to Miss Two Matches

Australia premier all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of ICC ODI Women’s World Cup 2022. The Australian cricket team suffered a huge blow as the cricket board, on Thursday, confirmed that the star all-rounder returned a Covid positive RAT while in Christchurch and her subsequent PCR test was also positive.

The 24-year-old all-rounder is set to miss the first two matches of the Australia’s World Cup campaign against England and Pakistan as she will remain in Christchurch and quarantine for 10 days under ICC and New Zealand Government health rules.

“All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“(They) will proceed with existing plans to travel to Hamilton this evening ahead of the side’s opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday."

Cricket Australia also confirmed that chief selector Shawn Flegler will also remain in Christchurch while Gardner is in isolation.

Australia will enter the 12th edition of the one-day international tournament as six-time champions on a run of form that includes only three losses since the last World Cup in 2017.

This includes a world-record 26-match winning streak which only ended in September last year and a recent series win in the Women’s Ashes over reigning World Cup champions England.

Captain Meg Lanning attributed Australia’s success to squad depth, pointing out how rising stars such as Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown contributed to the Ashes victory alongside veterans Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

“The biggest thing for us over the last few years is that we haven’t relied on one or two players, we’ve had some really good depth in our squad," she said.

“You need a number of different players at times to step up and the depth we’ve got is something we’re going to need at this World Cup."

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington. Travelling reserves: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne

