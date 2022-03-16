Women's ODI World Cup: Jhulan Goswami Achieves Another Milestone, Becomes First Bowler to Claim 250 Wickets in Women's ODIs

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved a massive milestone during ICC Women’s ODI World Cup clash against England on Wednesday. Goswami got the priced wicket on Tammy Beaumont to claim her 250th scalp in ODIs. The 39-year-old became the first women bowler to breach the 250-wicket mark in women’s ODIs. Goswami is amongst the most decorated players in women’s cricket and is working hard to achieve her ultimate dream to lift the World Cup trophy.

Most Wickets in Women’s ODIs

Jhulan Goswami - 250* wickets in 199 matches

Cathryn Fitzpatrick - 180 wickets in 109 matches

Anisa Mohammed - 180 wickets in 139 matches

Shabnim Ismail - 168 wickets in 117 matches

Katherine Brunt - 164 wickets in 135 matches

Earlier, in India’s third match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against the West Indies, Jhulan became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cup by dismissing West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed. Almost 17 years ago, Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on March 22, 2005.

In the group stage clash, England bundled out India for just 134 as Charlotte Dean claimed a four-wicket haul. While chasing the target of 135, England lost their openers early as Meghna Singh removed Danielle Wyatt on just 1. While Goswami got the better of Beaumont to unlock massive milestone.

Inconsistency returned to haunt Indian batters as they produced a below-par effort to be bundled out for a meagre 134 by defending champions England in an ICC Women’s World Cup league stage match here on Wednesday. Previous game’s centurion Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33 before England bowled out India in 36.2 overs after opting to field first.

It was in sharp contrast to India’s performance against the West Indies in their last match when they rode on centuries from Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to post 317 for 8, their highest total in the history of the showpiece event. Charlie Dean (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for England while Anya Shrubsole also chipped in with two wickets as the Indians failed to build a decent partnership.

Having suffered three defeats from as many matches so far, it is a must-win match for titleholders and four-time champions England.

(With PTI Inputs)

