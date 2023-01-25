Women's Premier League Teams Finalised: Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore And Lucknow Win Bids

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday revealed that the board has garnered a whopping Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid for the franchises during the auction process for its inaugural women’s T20 league which will be officially known as Women’s Premier League or WPL.

The five successful bidders for the inaugural season of WPL include Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd (Delhi) and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd. (Lucknow).

The total amount for WPL has thus broken the record of the bids BCCI received for the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League which got underway back in 2008.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," Shah tweeted on Tuesday.

He added, “This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder."

Adani Sportsline placed a winning bid of Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad based team thus making it the most expensive of the five teams to be bought at the auction.

Indiawin Sports shelled out Rs 912.99 Cr for Mumbai which was the second highest amount to have been paid for a WPL franchise.

Royal Challengers Sports paid Rs 901 crore for Bengaluru franchise while JSW GMR paid 810 crore to buy the Delhi team.

Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd paid Rs 757 crore for the Lucknow franchise.

The BCCI had shortlisted ten cities as home bases including Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

The participants were allowed to bid for more than one city. However, the bidders will only be able to acquire the ownership of one city only.

