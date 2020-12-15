Women’s Super League 2020: All You Need to Know – Teams, Fixtures & Player Squads

The third edition of the Women’s Super League (WSL) began on Monday, December 14, 2020. It showcases South Africa’s finest Twenty20 women cricketers as they prepare to resume action for the first time since the coronavirus induced hiatus.

The third edition of the Women’s Super League (WSL) began on Monday, December 14, 2020. It showcases South Africa’s finest Twenty20 women cricketers as they prepare to resume action for the first time since the coronavirus induced hiatus.The WSL, which is South Africa’s premier women’s T20 title, focuses on the development of girls and women’s cricket at the highest level. It will be played between four teams – Coronations, Duchesses, Starlights and Thistles. The matches will be held at the Six Gun Grill Newlands in Cape Town from December 14-16.

Most of the Momentum Proteas players, barring a few due to injury, will feature in the WSL 2020. The squads will also include players from the national Under-19 team as well as several top performing provincial cricket players from around the country. A virtual draft was held recently and the four coaches are now looking forward to placing their plans in action.

The third edition of the WSL is a strength versus strength competition with the winner being the team to come out on top after a full round of league games is completed in three days of playing.

All matches will be streamed live on the CSA YouTube channel. Ball-by-ball commentary is available on the CSA twitter page (OfficialCSA).

Here are the participating squads for Women’s Super League 2020:

Coronations: Nadine de Klerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula.

Head Coach: Adele van Eck; Assistant Coach: Shaun Pretorius

Duchesses: Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.

Head Coach: Martelize van der Merwe; Assistant Coach: Mark Arthur.

Thistles: Tumi Sekhukhune (C), Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Jade De Figuerido, Moseline Daniels, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti.

Head Coach: Angelique Taai; Assistant Coach: Richard Hlela.

Starlights: Chloe Tryon (C), Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Leah Jones, Nondumiso Shangase, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum Le Roux, Annerie Dercksen, Christine Tomlinson, Khushi Mistry, Evodia Yekile.

Head Coach: Claire Terblanche; Assistant Coach: Neo Sekokotla

Here are the fixtures for Women’s Super League 2020:

Match 1: December 14, Thistles v Starlights Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town, 1.30pm IST.

Match 2: December 14, Duchesses v Coronations Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 5:30pm, IST.

Match 3: December 15, Coronations v Starlights Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 1:30pm, IST.

Match 4: December 15, Thistles v Duchesses Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 5:30pm, IST.

Match 5: December 16, Duchesses v Starlights Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 1:30pm, IST.

Match 6: December 16, Coronations v Thistles Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 5:30pm, IST.