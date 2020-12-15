Women’s Super League 2020: All You Need to Know – Teams, Fixtures & Player Squads

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Women’s Super League 2020: All You Need to Know – Teams, Fixtures & Player Squads
The third edition of the Women’s Super League (WSL) began on Monday, December 14, 2020. It showcases South Africa’s finest Twenty20 women cricketers as they prepare to resume action for the first time since the coronavirus induced hiatus.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
The third edition of the Women’s Super League (WSL) began on Monday, December 14, 2020. It showcases South Africa’s finest Twenty20 women cricketers as they prepare to resume action for the first time since the coronavirus induced hiatus.The WSL, which is South Africa’s premier women’s T20 title, focuses on the development of girls and women’s cricket at the highest level. It will be played between four teams – Coronations, Duchesses, Starlights and Thistles. The matches will be held at the Six Gun Grill Newlands in Cape Town from December 14-16.
Also read: 'Ups and Downs Will Happen' - Ajinkya Rahane Not Worried About Failure in NZ
Most of the Momentum Proteas players, barring a few due to injury, will feature in the WSL 2020. The squads will also include players from the national Under-19 team as well as several top performing provincial cricket players from around the country. A virtual draft was held recently and the four coaches are now looking forward to placing their plans in action.
The third edition of the WSL is a strength versus strength competition with the winner being the team to come out on top after a full round of league games is completed in three days of playing.
All matches will be streamed live on the CSA YouTube channel. Ball-by-ball commentary is available on the CSA twitter page (OfficialCSA).
Here are the participating squads for Women’s Super League 2020:
Coronations: Nadine de Klerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula.
Head Coach: Adele van Eck; Assistant Coach: Shaun Pretorius
Duchesses: Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta, Zintle Mali, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Robyn Searle, Gandhi Jafta, Alyssa Elxlebben, Monalisa Legodi, Michaela Kirk.
Head Coach: Martelize van der Merwe; Assistant Coach: Mark Arthur.
Thistles: Tumi Sekhukhune (C), Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Jade De Figuerido, Moseline Daniels, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti.
Head Coach: Angelique Taai; Assistant Coach: Richard Hlela.
Starlights: Chloe Tryon (C), Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Leah Jones, Nondumiso Shangase, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum Le Roux, Annerie Dercksen, Christine Tomlinson, Khushi Mistry, Evodia Yekile.
Head Coach: Claire Terblanche; Assistant Coach: Neo Sekokotla
Here are the fixtures for Women’s Super League 2020:
Match 1: December 14, Thistles v Starlights Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town, 1.30pm IST.
Match 2: December 14, Duchesses v Coronations Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 5:30pm, IST.
Match 3: December 15, Coronations v Starlights Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 1:30pm, IST.
Match 4: December 15, Thistles v Duchesses Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 5:30pm, IST.
Match 5: December 16, Duchesses v Starlights Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 1:30pm, IST.
Match 6: December 16, Coronations v Thistles Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town - 5:30pm, IST.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking