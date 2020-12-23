Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21: All You Need to Know About Fixtures, Timings And Live Streaming

Women’s Super Smash league will commence from Thursday 24. A total of six teams are a part of the tournament. These teams include Wellington Blaze, Auckland Hearts, Central Hinds, Northern Spirit, Otago Sparks and Canterbury Magicians.

The final match of the league is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 14. The first match of the tournament will be played on December 24 at the Basin Reserve. The two teams that will be facing each other in the outing include Wellington Blaze and Auckland Hearts.

Where and how to watch Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 in India?

All matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 will broadcast on Star Sports.

Let’s take a look at the squads of all teams taking part in Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21:

Canterbury Magicians: Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay(c), Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Emma Kench, Georgia Edge, Kate Sims, Kirsty Nation and Kristy Havill.

Wellington Blaze: Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James (c), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Sophie Gray, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Central Hinds: Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer(c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon-Davis(c), Kate Anderson, Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris and Kayley Knight.

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii(c), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri and Natasha van Tilburg.

Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 fixtures and schedule (IST):

December 24, Thursday: Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts at 2:40 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

December 27, Sunday: Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze at 8:10 AM (McLean Park, Napier)

December 28, Monday: Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts at 5:00 AM (Molyneux Park, Alexandra)

December 29, Tuesday: Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians at 5:00 AM (Molyneux Park, Alexandra)

December 30, Wednesday: Central Hinds vs Northern Spirit at 2:40 AM (Pukekura Park, Plymouth)

December 31, Thursday: Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts at 2:40 AM (Pukekura Park, Plymouth)

January 1, Friday: Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze at 8:10 AM (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

January 2, Saturday: Northern Spirit vs Otago Sparks at 8:10 AM (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

January 3, Sunday: Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians at 4:00 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

January 4, Monday: Northern Spirit vs Central Hinds at 8:00 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 8, Friday: Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds at 3:50 AM (University Oval, Dunedin)

January 9, Saturday: Wellington Blaze vs Northern Spirit at 3:50 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 10, Sunday: Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds at 8:10 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 11, Monday: Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland at 8:10 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 14, Thursday: Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze at 3:50 AM (University Oval, Dunedin)

January 15, Friday: Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Spirit at 11:40 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 16, Saturday: Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington at 7:30 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 18, Sunday: Auckland Hearts vs Northern Spirit at 3:50 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

January 19, Monday: Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks at 5:00 AM (Pukekura Park, Plymouth)

January 21, Thursday: Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds at 8:00 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 23, Saturday: Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds at 4:10 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

January 24, Sunday: Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks at 4:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 25, Monday: Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze at 4:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 29, Friday: Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts at 11:40 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 30, Saturday: Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks at 8:10 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 31, Sunday: Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds at 3:40 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

February 1, Monday: Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks at 8:00 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

February 5, Friday: Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians at 8:10 AM (McLean Park, Napier)

February 6, Saturday: Otago Sparks vs Northern Spirit at 4:10 AM (University Oval, Dunedin)

February 7, Sunday: Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze at 8:00 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

February 11, Thursday: TBC vs TBC (Preliminary Final) at 3:30 AM

February 14, Sunday: TBC vs TBC (Final) at 3:30 AM