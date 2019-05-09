Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Jemimah Completes Half-century

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 8:39 PM IST

Match 3, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 09 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Velocity (decided to bowl)

Highlights

20:40(IST)

Another expensive over from the point of view of the Velocity camp. Jemimah ending the over with two crisply hit boundaries, after she and Sophie Devine took four singles of the first four balls. Score: 110/2 after 15 overs.

20:39(IST)

Half-century: Superb knock by Jemimah Rodrigues, yet another crisp drive through the off-side helps her bring her half-century up. She's on a roll and ensuring the boundaries keep coming. Well played Jemimah! 

20:35(IST)

20:35(IST)

Jemimah Rodrigues is bringing out the full reportoire of attacking shots here in Jaipur and the Velocity bowlers have no answer to the youngster. She's found the boundary twice in the over, first by steering a wide ball away to the off side before a slog sweep to square-leg got her the same result. Excellent batting by the youngster who has moved onto 41 as Supernovas move to 97/2 after 14 overs. 

20:32(IST)

Before Athapaththu's dismissal though she managed to find the boundary, which was the only scoring shot other than three singles in that Kerr over. Velocity's camp will be happy about that over. Score 86/2 after 13 overs.

20:28(IST)

WICKET: Chamari Athapaththu's (31) attempts to up the ante from her end are over. She danced down the track and Amelie Kerr was quick to adjust her length and has her stumped by Sushma Verma. Score: 84/2.

20:27(IST)

Jemimah Rodrigues is on a roll here in Jaipur. She's started off the 12th over with a cracking boundary through midwicket before handing over strike to her partner. Athapaththut, though can't keep the scoring going at the same rate and manages just another single in that over even as she tries to find the boundary. Score: 79/1. 

20:22(IST)

Good over for the Supernovas as they find the boundary once again and make that a 9 run over. Athapaththu, who has been taking her time getting going, played a nice leg glance to pick up a boundary of the second ball of the over as Komal erred in line, and she along with Jemimah kept the scoreboard ticking for the rest of the deliveries. Score 72/1 after 11 overs. 

20:18(IST)

Good first half of the innings for the Supernova batters. They've kept wickets in hand and have maintained a decent scoring rate which sets up a nice platform for the big hitters later. Athapaththu playing it slowly as Jemimah takes the attack to the bowlers is a stratergy that seems to have worked well so far. 

20:14(IST)

Ekta Bisht continues. Chamari, on the second ball just smashes the ball through long on for a four. There is an appeal for a catch too, but the umpire is not interested. So after 10 overs Supernovas are 63/1

20:09(IST)

Now Amelia Kerr comes into the attack. And with a single, fifty comes up for Supernovas. Jemimah and Chamari will have keep putting the pressure on the bowlers. These two are running well between the wickets too. So after 8.5 overs it's 55/1. 

19:59(IST)

Mithali dropping a difficult chance allowed Athapaththu to get off strike and gave Jemimah a chance to have a go at Komal with the ball coming onto the bat. Jemimah took her time with a couple of deliveries two stylish drives, one throuh the covers and one straight back past the bowler got her two boundaries. 9 runs of the over takes the score to 39/1 after 6 overs. 

19:57(IST)

DROPPED CHANCE! Athapaththu was in danger of losing her wicket as an attempted big shot took a leading edge and Mithali Raj looked set to complete the catch, but failed to hold on. Supernovas survive a scare. 

19:55(IST)

The dismissal has brought Jemimah Rodrigues to the crease with Athapaththu. But before Punia was dismissed she took the attack to Shikha and smashed her for a boundary and then took a couple of runs to help make that an 8 run over for her side. Supernovas are 30/1 after 5 overs. 

19:50(IST)

OUT: Punia comes down the track and just gets one over long off for a four This is a decent start by Supernovas.  But then she skies the ball and gives a simple catch to Veda. She is out for 16. It's 29/1. 

19:47(IST)

Jahanara continues. But the biggest challenge for Supernovas will be to get boundaries. Punia, meanwhile gets a thick inside edge for a four through fine leg. So another over comes to an end. After 4 overs it's 22/0. 

19:38(IST)

Jahanara Alam comes into the attack. And Chamari steps out of the crease and smashes a four through point. In the same over she gets a four past long on. 9 runs come from the over. It's 12/0. 

19:34(IST)

Chamari Aththapathu will open along with Priya Punia. Shikha Pandey opens the bowling for Velocity. Pandey is managing to swing the ball and Punia doesn't get her timing right. She survives a close catch call. Only three runs come from the over. It's 3/0 after 1 over. 

19:26(IST)

We are the minutes away from the start of the first innings of the match. All eyes will be on Supernovas' openers who will have a tough task of batting on this lifeless Jaipur wicket. On the other hand, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Velocity have early advantage in this match.  

19:13(IST)

MITHALI RAJ: We'll bowl first. The bowlers did well in the last game and there is a bit of breeze around, that should help to get some swing. These things happen as some players were too eager to express themselves, the nerves might have settled and today should be better. One change - Jahanara in for Sushree

19:06(IST)

Velocity (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Amelia Kerr, Komal Zanzad, Ekta Bisht


Supernovas (Playing XI): Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

19:01(IST)

TOSS: Velocity won the toss and have opted to bowl first. As expected, the side winning the toss at Jaipur has opted to bowl. 

18:54(IST)

Suzie Bates and Harleen Deol then stitched together a 35-run partnership, with Bates taking charge. She hit two boundaries and one six before Ekta Bisht struck to send the opener back for 26. Bisht bowled beautifully on a slow track, deceiving the batters with her flight. Teenager Amelia Kerr also picked two wickets, getting the better of Deol for 43 and Sharma for 16. Deol batted well but lacked any sort of support from the other end as spinners ruled the roost for Velocity.

18:46(IST)

Velocity lost five wickets without adding a run but eventually registered a three-wicket victory over the Trailblazers in the second match of Women's T20 Challenge in Jaipur. Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) to help Mithali Raj's team register points on the board. Velocity won the toss and elected to field first. Trailblazers lost in-form Smriti Mandhana early as Shikha Pandey removed her in the third over for 10.

18:40(IST)

When asked whether the Trailblazers batting line-up was overly dependent on her, Mandhana said, “Had I not gotten out when I did, I would have taken the team through. But if I keep thinking that way, I don’t think it will help me or my team. “My responsibility is to bat 20 overs for the team, and that’s what I’ll be looking to do so we qualify for the finals.”

18:34(IST)

“I think we need to go back and work on that, field as many balls possible and come back stronger. There were not enough runs on the board, I guess 113 was a below par total. Fifteen or twenty runs more on that wicket would have been great. But I don’t think we can be fielding like this to defend 113.” Dropped catches went on to hurt Trailblazers. Velocity were on the cusp of victory at 111/2 before they lost five wickets in the space of just two runs, but it was too little, too late for Trailblazers.

18:27(IST)

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers suffered a three-wicket loss to Velocity in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge, and the skipper felt that her side’s fielding was not up to the mark while defending a low total of 112. “Yesterday, I think it was because of the day-night match (that we didn’t field well) and the girls are not used to fielding under lights, but tonight we don’t have any reason,” Mandhana said in the post-match interview.

(Image: IPL)

Follow all the live cricket action and IPL 2019 game between Supernovas and Velocity:WICKET: Jemimah Rodrigues is bringing out the full reportoire of attacking shots here in Jaipur and the Velocity bowlers have no answer to the youngster. She's found the boundary twice in the over, first by steering a wide ball away to the off side before a slog sweep to square-leg got her the same result. Excellent batting by the youngster who has moved onto 41 as Supernovas move to 97/2 after 14 overs.

Supernovas vs Velocity in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (May 9) from 7:30 PM onwards. Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: The Supernovas and Velocity will face off in the final group match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, with the former needing a win in order to book their spot in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas lost their first match against the Trailblazers and will need to pick up a win against Velocity. Velocity, who are being led by Mithali Raj, can make the final even if they lose this match thanks to their superior net run rate of +0.678. A win for the Supernovas would see all three teams go level on points, meaning NRR will come into play. Their NRR currently sits at -0.100 whereas the Trailblazers are at -0.305.

Momentum is definitely on Velocity’s side as they registered a three-wicket victory over the Trailblazers on Wednesday to go top of the table. Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) as the side put themselves in a good position to reach the final. In contrast, the Supernovas emerged second best in a close encounter that saw skipper Harmanpreet nearly take them home only to be denied by a miss off the final ball. Needing 19 runs off the final over, Harmanpreet slammed Jhulan Goswami for four fours in five balls to take the side within touching distance. But with three needed off the last ball, Harmanpreet missed a wide back of a length delivery as the Trailblazers scraped through to a win. Chasing 140/5, Supernovas were restricted to 138/6.

Full squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Jahanara Alam.
