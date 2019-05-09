Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Game Hangs in The Balance as Yadav Picks Up Important Wicket of Wyatt

21:49(IST)

FOUR! The roles have been defined clearly. Wyatt has taken the role of the aggressor and she slices Sciver through the point area for yet another boundary. She almost gets consecutive fours but picks up a double off the next ball. Velocity is trudging along nicely her and look on course to chase the target down. And as we say that, Wyatt slices the ball through the slip area this time for a four. What batting! The score reads 67/2 at the end of the ninth over.