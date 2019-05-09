Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Game Hangs in The Balance as Yadav Picks Up Important Wicket of Wyatt

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 10:18 PM IST

Match 3, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 09 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Velocity (decided to bowl)

Velocity need 43 runs in 24 balls at 10.75 rpo

Highlights

22:18(IST)

FOUR! Harmanpreet has brought herself into the attack! The captain steps up, and she's really taking the pace off the ball here. But Veda plays the ball cleverly through the slip area, a late cut that gives them a munch needed four. She cleverly follows it up with a quick single to bring Mithali Raj on strike. With a single off the last over, the score reads 100/3.

22:15(IST)

The spinners are doing the trick here for Supernovas. Anuja Patil concedes just singles off the entire over, and the score now reads 94/3. Velocity would be desperately waiting for a fast bowler to come back into the attack, but we are yet to see if Harmanpreet Kaur would be bringing back Sciver or Devine back into the attack. The lack of another genuine spinner might hurt them here.

22:12(IST)

What a superb spell Poonam Yadav is bowling here. She goes through another over without conceding a single boundary, and may well turn out to be the difference between the two sides if Velocity do not end up reaching the target.

22:08(IST)

Just as Raj and Wyatt were threatening to run away with the game, Yadav struck at just the right time to inject some life back into the match. Sophie Devine has then followed up the wicket with an economical over, with Indian team mates Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy left with the responsibility of getting their team over the line. Five runs off the over. At the end of the thirteenth over, the score reads 85/3.

22:02(IST)

OUT! Poonam Yadav gets the important wicket of Danielle Wyatt. Yadav's loopy delivery drew Wyatt into the shot, but she was deceived by the flight and she has now departed for a well-made 43 off 33 balls. Important breakthrough. The score reads 77/3 in the 12th over.

21:59(IST)

So 74 runs are required here off the last ten overs here in Jaipur. On most occasions, with eight wickets left in a T20 match, you'd expect the batting side to chase that down, but Supernovas will not give up the match before a fight. Sophie Devine resumes the bowling, hoping to improve her figures after conceding heavily in the first over. At the end of the eleventh over, the score reads 75/2.

21:52(IST)

The move seems to have worked so far, as Yadav concedes only one run off the over. The score reads 68/2 at the halfway mark.

21:51(IST)

An interesting move here from captain Harmanpreet Kaur here. She has brought Poonam Yadav into the attack, so the batters will have to make the pace on the ball rather than use the pre-existing pace.

21:49(IST)

FOUR! The roles have been defined clearly. Wyatt has taken the role of the aggressor and she slices Sciver through the point area for yet another boundary. She almost gets consecutive fours but picks up a double off the next ball. Velocity is trudging along nicely her and look on course to chase the target down. And as we say that, Wyatt slices the ball through the slip area this time for a four. What batting! The score reads 67/2 at the end of the ninth over.

21:45(IST)

Mithali Raj likes pace on the ball, which enables her to free her hands and drive using her timing. Sophie Devine has been brought into the attack to break the partnership, and Raj wouldn't really mind that. At the end of the eighth over, the score reads 55/2.

21:40(IST)

FOUR! What timing from Mithali! Natalie Sciver has been brought into the attack to curb things, but her wide delivery is timed to perfection through the covers and the ball races away to the boundary once again. Velocity have already reached the 50 run mark, and partnership is 30 off 20 balls. The pair of Raj and Wyatt look set to play a big innings here.

21:36(IST)

FOUR! Wyatt hits her third boundary of the innings and Anuja Patil is at the receiving end once again. How does one bowl to this superemely talented batsman? She has raced to 22 off 12 balls.

21:35(IST)

FOUR! Mithali Raj gets into the act with her first boundary of the innings, a trademark sweep that runs to the boundary from the fine-leg area. More of this from Mithali is needed in the rest of the innings, though.

21:33(IST)

SIX! Wyatt does not change her ways regardless of the wickets that are tumbling at the other end. She gives Yadav the charge once again and tonks her over long-on this time for a boundary. At least the run-rate is not suffering because of the loss of wickets. She shows no respite off the last ball of the over as well, as she hits her for a six this time. The score reads 34/2 at the end of 5 overs.

21:30(IST)

Mithali Raj has walked in to bat here with Danielle Wyatt, and the team would be looking to her to steady the innings. They know they cannot afford to lose more wickets at this stage, or risk Supernovas developing an even stronger grip on the match.

21:26(IST)

OUT! Matthews gets into the act now as Anuja Patil is sliced for four through the slip area. It was streaky, but she'll take it. However, of the very next ball, she is trapped plumb LBW by Patil, as the young bowler gets her revenge. It's all happening here in Jaipur. The score reads 21/2.

21:23(IST)

SIX! Danielle Wyatt does not waste much time in getting things up and running, as she steps down the wicket and hits Yadav over long-off for six. That was timed to perfection! At the end of the second over, the score reads 15/1.

21:20(IST)

OUT! Radha Yadva strikes with the first ball of her second over. Verma tries to give her the charge, but ended up missing the ball all ends up and the ball crashed right into her stumps. Not an ideal start. Velocity are 7/1.

21:19(IST)

The score reads 7/0 at the end of the second over, as both Verma and Matthews sought to go down the wicket and hit the big shots, but ended up finding the fielders in the deep.

21:18(IST)

Anuja Patil has taken charge of the second over here, and Verma gets off the mark off the second ball of the over with a single. The Velocity batters will look to exploit the gaps here on this field which is big enough for them to take singles and doubles with regularity.

21:16(IST)

The second innings has started here in Jaipur, with Velocity requiring 143 to win against Supernovas. Hayley Matthews and Shafali Verma are the openers for Velocity. The first over, bowled by Radha Yadav has gone for four runs, Hayley Matthews sweeping Yadav and sending the ball to the boundary without fuss. At the end of the first over, the score reads 4/0 to Velocity.

21:02(IST)

Supernovas have posted a total of 142 and have been driven by the youngster Jemimah Rodrigues' 77* which also had 10 fours and a six. 

21:00(IST)

Jemimah starts the last over with a cracking boundary and then takes a single to give the strike to Harmanpreet, who for a change can't get bat on ball for three consecutive deliveries and changes strike off the penultimate delivery. Jemimah also fails to get the wide full-toss away of the final ball and they settle for a 7 run over. 

20:55(IST)

Fantastic over for the Velocity as Kerr dismisses Devine who was looking to up the scoring rate. Just the two singles in that over as Supernovas move to 135/3 with one over to go. Can Harmanpreet and Jemimah take them over the 150-run mark?

20:52(IST)

WICKET: Sophie Devine (9) looking to match Jemimah shot for shot, but a leading edge of Kerr's delivery presents an easy catch to Mithali at point.

20:51(IST)

The Supernovas are accelerating well in the final stages of the innings and taking no risks or prisoners either. Alam concedes a six and three singles to make that a nine run over and she will count herself lucky as a drive from Devine was well stopped by the bowler herself otherwise it could have been a more expensive over. Score: 133/2 with 2 overs to go. 

20:49(IST)

SIX! That's a massive hit from Jemimah. She stepped down the track and right over the long-on fielder who could just watch on. 

20:46(IST)

Bisht bowls an expensive over in the 17th as she gives away 9 runs. Jemimah once again finds the boundary with a well hit sweep while Devine is more than happy to pick up the singles and hand over strike to the more aggressive youngster. Score: 124/2. 

20:43(IST)

Kerr though gets in an over without being tonked to the boundary like most of the other bowlers. She's conceded six runs and almost had the dangerous Jemimah dismissed. Score: 115/2 after 16 overs.

20:42(IST)

MISSED CHANCES: Jemimah tries to hoik it away over mid-wicket for a big one, but the catch is dropped and Jemimah picks up a couple of runs. Off the very next ball, Kerr draws her out but the wicket-keeper is unable to complete the stumping. How expensive will that be? 

PREVIEW: The Supernovas and Velocity will face off in the final group match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, with the former needing a win in order to book their spot in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas lost their first match against the Trailblazers and will need to pick up a win against Velocity. Velocity, who are being led by Mithali Raj, can make the final even if they lose this match thanks to their superior net run rate of +0.678. A win for the Supernovas would see all three teams go level on points, meaning NRR will come into play. Their NRR currently sits at -0.100 whereas the Trailblazers are at -0.305.

Momentum is definitely on Velocity’s side as they registered a three-wicket victory over the Trailblazers on Wednesday to go top of the table. Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) as the side put themselves in a good position to reach the final. In contrast, the Supernovas emerged second best in a close encounter that saw skipper Harmanpreet nearly take them home only to be denied by a miss off the final ball. Needing 19 runs off the final over, Harmanpreet slammed Jhulan Goswami for four fours in five balls to take the side within touching distance. But with three needed off the last ball, Harmanpreet missed a wide back of a length delivery as the Trailblazers scraped through to a win. Chasing 140/5, Supernovas were restricted to 138/6.

Full squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Jahanara Alam.
