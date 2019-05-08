Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 7:02 PM IST

Match 2, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 08 May, 2019

Toss won by Velocity (decided to bowl)

Velocity beat Trailblazers by 3 wickets

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:29(IST)

VELOCITY WIN: And finally Sushree gets a couple of runs and have registered a victory. They have survived a might scare. 

18:27(IST)

OUT: Deepti has a third. What is happening here. Now Kerr is castled for 0. Deepti hits the middle stump once again. It's 111/7. 

18:25(IST)

OUT: This is a big, big collapse from Velocity. Deepti has bagged two in two. First Mithali and then Shikha Pandey. All is happening here in the middle. Can we see a miracle from Trailblazers here? It's 111/6. 

18:21(IST)

OUT, OUT: And finally Trailblazers hold on a catch. And it's Wyatt who is dismissed for 45 off Rajeshwari. Now just two runs are needed for Velocity to win the match. And there is a huge confusion in the middle between Mithai and Veda and the latter goes for 0. 

18:15(IST)

Deepti Sharma comes on for another over. Wyatt is looking to finish the match early but doesn't manage to clear the in-field. But the match is all but over for now. So after 16 overs it's 108/2 after 16 overs. 

18:10(IST)
18:08(IST)

SIX: Wyatt gets another six off Harleen. The match is all over for Trailblazers. The target has come down under 20. And then she gets a reverse sweep for a four. It's 102/2 in 14 overs. 

18:00(IST)
17:58(IST)

The match has slipped out of Trailblazer's grip. Wyatt is dealing in boundaries. From 11 overs it's 83 now. Velocity just need 30 runs to win. 

17:49(IST)

OUT: Harleen Deol has a wicket on the first ball she bowls. And she gets rid of Shafali. She skies a ball and gives a catch to Rajeshwari. It's 63/1 in 9.1 overs. 

17:47(IST)
17:43(IST)
17:41(IST)

Runs are coming thick and fast for Velocity. Wyatt and Shafali are dealing in boundaries at the moment. Velocity are 45/1 in 7,1 overs. 

17:36(IST)
17:31(IST)

OUT: Now Deepti Sharma comes into the attack. She will need to get some wickets for her team. Or this match will slip from the grips of Trailblazers. Matthews fails to judge a quicker one and she is bowled for 5. It's 25/1. 

17:25(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Shafali is known for her power-hitting and she just walks down the track and send the ball racing to the boundary. On the next ball she pulls one for sour. This is a positive start by the youngster. After 3 overs it's 21/0. 

17:21(IST)

Ecclestone starts from the other end. And she gives away five wides. Trailblazers cannot afford to do that while defending only 112. After 2 overs it's 12/0. 

17:18(IST)

Selman starts the proceedings for Trailblazers. She bowls tight lines and just gives away five runs in her first over. They need wickets right at the start of the innings. Velocity are 5/0. 

17:13(IST)
17:09(IST)
17:06(IST)
16:59(IST)

Zanzad comes on for the final over of the match. And Selman gets a four on the second ball of the over. Still 8 runs come off the over as Trailblazers end the innings with 112/6. Velocity will be the happier unit after the first half. 

16:53(IST)

OUT: Ekta Bishta has he second wicket as she castles Fulmali round her legs. This is excellent bowling by Velocity as Trailblazers now move to 103/6. 

16:48(IST)

OUT: Kerr has two in two as Harleen goes for a well-made 43. She goes down the ground for a big one and Veda takes and excellent catch. Trailblazers are in deep trouble at 100/5. 

16:46(IST)

OUT: So finally in 17.2 overs 100 comes up for Trailblazers. But in an attempt to up the scoring rat, Deepti Sharma gives a simple catch to Hayley Matthews. It's 100/4. 

16:43(IST)
16:38(IST)

Trailblazers are in deep trouble as they are just not managing to get enough boundaries. But Deepti sweeps one for a four. They need many more to get to a respectable total. It's 83/3 in 16 overs. 

16:31(IST)
16:28(IST)

OUT: Sushree has a wicket here. Taylor has departed without troubling the scorers much. The batsman gives a simple catch to the youngster. She departs for 5. Trailblazers are 68/3 in 13.1 overs. 

16:25(IST)

LOAD MORE

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

IPL T20

Loading...
Follow all the live Women's T20 Challenge 2019 action from the match in Jaipur between Trailblazers and Velocity: VELOCITY WIN: And finally Sushree gets a couple of runs and have registered a victory. They have survived a might scare.

Preview: After a high octane opening encounter in the Women's T20 Challenge, all eyes will be on Mithali Raj's Velocity as they will look to hit the ground running against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers. England star Danielle Wyatt and West Indies vice-captain Hayley Matthews along with Raj will form the core of Velocity's batting. However, the bowlers will have their task cutout against an in-form Mandhana and Suzie Bates — who will be looking to get back among the runs after a disappointing start. New Zealand's 18-year-old Amelia Kerr will also be in action for Velocity. The teenager is known for her all-round abilities and smashed 232 against Ireland before picking five wickets in the same ODI. Trailblazers though will start as slight favourites given the form of players. Sophie Eccelestone and Deepti Sharma bowled well in the first game and along with the experience of Jhulan Goswami, they look a more settled unit. For Velocity, Bangaldesh captain Jahanara Alam will be leading the pace attack along with Shikha Pandey. Spin sensation Ekta Bisht will also be someone Raj will rely upon for breakthroughs. The 3.30 PM start in the dry heat of Jaipur though will test the physical endurance of both the teams and the pitch also might assist the slower bowlers.

Players to Watch Out For

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana - The opener showed her class in the opening game, scoring a fine 90 off just 67 deliveries to single-handedly guide her side home on a slow pitch. Her shrewd captaincy also stood out and she will be looking to carry the same form into this game. Velocity: Danielle Wyatt - Wyatt enjoys quite a fan following in India thanks to her social media banter. She can also smash the ball a long way, as she showed in the recent T20I series against India. She will have to play well if Velocity are to challenge the batting might of the Trailblazers.

Full Squads: Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R. Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand). Coach: Biju George.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy. Coach: Mamatha Maben.
cricket scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreTBZER vs VELOCTBZER vs VELOC Live ScoreTrailblazers vs Velocity

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...