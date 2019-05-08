Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Trailblazers End With 112/6

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 5:00 PM IST

Match 2, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 08 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Velocity (decided to bowl)

17:06(IST)
16:59(IST)

Zanzad comes on for the final over of the match. And Selman gets a four on the second ball of the over. Still 8 runs come off the over as Trailblazers end the innings with 112/6. Velocity will be the happier unit after the first half. 

16:53(IST)

OUT: Ekta Bishta has he second wicket as she castles Fulmali round her legs. This is excellent bowling by Velocity as Trailblazers now move to 103/6. 

16:48(IST)

OUT: Kerr has two in two as Harleen goes for a well-made 43. She goes down the ground for a big one and Veda takes and excellent catch. Trailblazers are in deep trouble at 100/5. 

16:46(IST)

OUT: So finally in 17.2 overs 100 comes up for Trailblazers. But in an attempt to up the scoring rat, Deepti Sharma gives a simple catch to Hayley Matthews. It's 100/4. 

16:43(IST)
16:38(IST)

Trailblazers are in deep trouble as they are just not managing to get enough boundaries. But Deepti sweeps one for a four. They need many more to get to a respectable total. It's 83/3 in 16 overs. 

16:31(IST)
16:28(IST)

OUT: Sushree has a wicket here. Taylor has departed without troubling the scorers much. The batsman gives a simple catch to the youngster. She departs for 5. Trailblazers are 68/3 in 13.1 overs. 

16:25(IST)
16:22(IST)

Sushree comes into the attack. But then Trailblazers are not able to get a boundary off her over. This is excellent bowling. After 12 overs it's 67/2. 

16:18(IST)

Shikha Pandey comes back for a bowl. Taylor till now hasn't got going. There is confusion between Taylor and Harleen, but Sushree misses a simple run out. This is ordinary stuff.  After 11 overs it's 63/2. 

16:13(IST)

Amelia Kerr continues. And she is cut for a four by Harleen Deol. She is looking in great touch at the moment. After 10 overs it's 60/2. 

16:08(IST)
16:07(IST)
16:05(IST)

OUT: Ekta Bisht has got the dangerman Suzie Bates. The bowler tosses the ball up and Bates goes for a bog one, but ends up giving a simple catch to Mithali Raj. She departs for 26. It's 50/2. 

16:03(IST)

Now Amelia Kerr comes into the attack. And Harleen Deol dances down the track to get a four. Now these two batsmen are upping the ante. But on one occasion she misses the line of the ball completely and there is a chance for stumping. But she is safe. After 8 overs it's 50/1. 

15:59(IST)

Hayley Matthews comes into the attack and she is swept for a six over midwicket for a six. That is the kind of momentum Trailblazers need. 10 runs come from the over. That is good cricket and finally the run rate is over six now. It's 44/1 after 7 overs. 

15:55(IST)

FOUR: Finally a four coming Bates' way. She drives through the on side. Trailblazers need quick runs here and look to get to at least 150. Eight runs come from the over. It's 34/1 after 6 overs.  

15:51(IST)

Ekta Bisht comes into the attack now. But again a miserly over from the Velocity bowlers. Just four runs come from it. Trailblazers are now 26/1 after 5 overs. 

15:48(IST)

Another Zanzad over comes to an end. This is another good over as she gives away only three runs. Trailblazers need some quick runs as they have managed to get only 22/1 in the 4 overs. 

15:44(IST)
15:41(IST)

OUT: Excellent bowling by Pandey as she gets the ball to move away sharply from Mandhana. The ball takes the edge and Sushma Verma takes a good catch. It's 15/1. 

15:39(IST)

Komal Zanzad comes into the attack. She maintains good lines. Till now, in the first five balls, one run has come till now. But Bates ends the over with a four. That is a good over. It's 15/0.

15:34(IST)

It's a good start by Pandey as she gets the ball into Bates. But that doesn't deter Mandhana to go over the top for a four. A good start by the southpaw. She follows it up with another four through long off. This is excellent batting. 10 runs come from the first over. It's 10/0. 

15:29(IST)

Both teams are making their way to the middle. Opening for Trailblazers will be Smriti Mandhana and Suzie Bates. In the previous match Bates couldn't do much, but today she'll want to make amends. Shikha Pandey will start the proceedings for Velocity. 

15:22(IST)

"It is an honour for me to be able to represent my country on an international platform. Apart from that, the adrenaline is so high when we are on the ground. It also helps that usually, everyone who is a part of the team is away from home, so we become each other's emotional crutches when needed," she said citing her teammates as one of the biggest sources of inspiration. Sharing her personal fitness routine, Mandhana said that protein shakes, eggs and soybean make easy way into her meals, since she doesn't eat meat. "Before the match, we follow an easy gym session to stay fit and alert, but during the off-season we train really hard." In a candid reply, she also shared how she manages to get breaks from her strict routine: "Daily runs and long baths."

15:17(IST)

Crediting her success to her family, she recalled the early steps of her now-inspiring career. "I used to wake up at 5 a.m. in the morning, wait for my brother's cricket coaching practices to finish just so I could play the 10-15 balls pitched to me at the end. "That used to be the highlight of my day and as soon as I would finish my 15 balls I would start thinking about how I had to better myself for the next day's 15 balls," explained Mandhana, now a household name, along with Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur. The cricketer, known to perform exemplarily in overseas conditions, also said she just has to "adapt to physical weather conditions when performing outside the country".

15:11(IST)

SMRITI MANDHANA: I wanted to bat first, looks a bit dry and might get drier in the scond innings, we want to be safe. If it was an evening match, even I would have bowled first. Jhulan has a niggle and she's been rested, Bharati replaces her.

15:08(IST)

MITHALI RAJ: We will bowl first. The wicket is slower, but it's better to chase a target down. The batters will take some time to play their shots, but it's a good wicket and will hold up nicely. Jahanara and Devika miss out'

Preview: After a high octane opening encounter in the Women's T20 Challenge, all eyes will be on Mithali Raj's Velocity as they will look to hit the ground running against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers. England star Danielle Wyatt and West Indies vice-captain Hayley Matthews along with Raj will form the core of Velocity's batting. However, the bowlers will have their task cutout against an in-form Mandhana and Suzie Bates — who will be looking to get back among the runs after a disappointing start. New Zealand's 18-year-old Amelia Kerr will also be in action for Velocity. The teenager is known for her all-round abilities and smashed 232 against Ireland before picking five wickets in the same ODI. Trailblazers though will start as slight favourites given the form of players. Sophie Eccelestone and Deepti Sharma bowled well in the first game and along with the experience of Jhulan Goswami, they look a more settled unit. For Velocity, Bangaldesh captain Jahanara Alam will be leading the pace attack along with Shikha Pandey. Spin sensation Ekta Bisht will also be someone Raj will rely upon for breakthroughs. The 3.30 PM start in the dry heat of Jaipur though will test the physical endurance of both the teams and the pitch also might assist the slower bowlers.

Players to Watch Out For

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana - The opener showed her class in the opening game, scoring a fine 90 off just 67 deliveries to single-handedly guide her side home on a slow pitch. Her shrewd captaincy also stood out and she will be looking to carry the same form into this game. Velocity: Danielle Wyatt - Wyatt enjoys quite a fan following in India thanks to her social media banter. She can also smash the ball a long way, as she showed in the recent T20I series against India. She will have to play well if Velocity are to challenge the batting might of the Trailblazers.

Full Squads: Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R. Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand). Coach: Biju George.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy. Coach: Mamatha Maben.
