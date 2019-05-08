Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Trailblazers End With 112/6

15:22(IST)

"It is an honour for me to be able to represent my country on an international platform. Apart from that, the adrenaline is so high when we are on the ground. It also helps that usually, everyone who is a part of the team is away from home, so we become each other's emotional crutches when needed," she said citing her teammates as one of the biggest sources of inspiration. Sharing her personal fitness routine, Mandhana said that protein shakes, eggs and soybean make easy way into her meals, since she doesn't eat meat. "Before the match, we follow an easy gym session to stay fit and alert, but during the off-season we train really hard." In a candid reply, she also shared how she manages to get breaks from her strict routine: "Daily runs and long baths."