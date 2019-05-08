Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Velocity Opt to Bowl

14:52(IST)

"I no longer see myself as a woman cricketer but simply as a cricketer. Why should there be labels when none are required," Mandhana, who was just nine when she was first picked in Maharashtra's Under-15 state side, told IANS over email. Her secret, she said, is rising above the gender-based social conditioning and pursuing her dreams without compromises. "It can get taxing when you don't have to simply perform but also constantly justify your place in the game just because of your gender. It would get frustrating when my male counterparts were questioned about their game or performance whereas I was fielding questions on gender stereotypes and my ability to stay committed to the game on account of my gender," Mandhana revealed.