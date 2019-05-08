Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Women's T20 Challenge 2019 Live Score, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: Velocity Opt to Bowl

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 3:11 PM IST

15:11(IST)

SMRITI MANDHANA: I wanted to bat first, looks a bit dry and might get drier in the scond innings, we want to be safe. If it was an evening match, even I would have bowled first. Jhulan has a niggle and she's been rested, Bharati replaces her.

15:08(IST)

MITHALI RAJ: We will bowl first. The wicket is slower, but it's better to chase a target down. The batters will take some time to play their shots, but it's a good wicket and will hold up nicely. Jahanara and Devika miss out'

15:04(IST)

Trailblazers (From): Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Stafanie Taylor, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ravi Kalpana(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Shakera Selman, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jasia Akhtar, Bharati Fulmali


Velocity (From): Mithali Raj(c), Danielle Wyatt, Devika Vaidya, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Ekta Bisht, Jahanara Alam, Komal Zanzad, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushree Pradhan

15:02(IST)

TOSS: Velocity have won the toss and opted to field.

14:58(IST)

She is unarguably India's best opener and became the highest run-getter in ODI cricket in 2018 with 669 runs in 12 games. The sterling performance won her the honour of ‘Best Women's International Cricketer' from BCCI in June 2018. Her foray into cricket, a game followed like a religion in India, began when she was just six years old. Her father would take her brother to train, and a young Mandhana would just accompany them.

14:52(IST)

"I no longer see myself as a woman cricketer but simply as a cricketer. Why should there be labels when none are required," Mandhana, who was just nine when she was first picked in Maharashtra's Under-15 state side, told IANS over email. Her secret, she said, is rising above the gender-based social conditioning and pursuing her dreams without compromises. "It can get taxing when you don't have to simply perform but also constantly justify your place in the game just because of your gender. It would get frustrating when my male counterparts were questioned about their game or performance whereas I was fielding questions on gender stereotypes and my ability to stay committed to the game on account of my gender," Mandhana revealed.

14:42(IST)

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian womens cricket team, feels that women in cricket have recently garnered the right kind of attention. Leading Trailblazers, one of the three teams in the Womens T20 League, the 22-year-old ace batswoman asserts that the only thing that defines her on the field is her performance and not her gender. For Mandhana, who is now one of the leading faces of women's cricket in India, labels are a thing of the past.

14:35(IST)

So on to the second match in this women's T20 challenge. Today Mithali Raj will be in the spotlight as he side will take on previous match's winner Mandhana's side. But on paper Trailblazers does look a stronger team for now. 

14:19(IST)

The 3.30 PM start in the dry heat of Jaipur though will test the physical endurance of both the teams and the pitch also might assist the slower bowlers, who will have a key part to play in this match. 

13:59(IST)

For Velocity, Bangaldesh captain Jahanara Alam will be leading the pace attack along with Shikha Pandey. Spin sensation Ekta Bisht will also be someone Raj will rely upon for breakthroughs. 

13:49(IST)

Trailblazers though will start as slight favourites given the form of players. Sophie Eccelestone and Deepti Sharma bowled well in the first game and along with the experience of Jhulan Goswami, they look a more settled unit.

13:38(IST)

New Zealand's 18-year-old Amelia Kerr will also be in action for Velocity. The teenager is known for her all-round abilities and smashed 232 against Ireland before picking five wickets in the same ODI. 

13:29(IST)

England star Danielle Wyatt and West Indies vice-captain Hayley Matthews along with Raj will form the core of Velocity's batting. However, the bowlers will have their task cutout against an in-form Mandhana and Suzie Bates — who will be looking to get back among the runs after a disappointing start.

13:16(IST)

After a high octane opening encounter in the Women's T20 Challenge, all eyes will be on Mithali Raj's Velocity as they will look to hit the ground running against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

Players to Watch Out For

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana - The opener showed her class in the opening game, scoring a fine 90 off just 67 deliveries to single-handedly guide her side home on a slow pitch. Her shrewd captaincy also stood out and she will be looking to carry the same form into this game. Velocity: Danielle Wyatt - Wyatt enjoys quite a fan following in India thanks to her social media banter. She can also smash the ball a long way, as she showed in the recent T20I series against India. She will have to play well if Velocity are to challenge the batting might of the Trailblazers.

Full Squads: Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R. Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand). Coach: Biju George.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy. Coach: Mamatha Maben.
