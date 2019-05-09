Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 6:54 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:54(IST)

Suzie Bates and Harleen Deol then stitched together a 35-run partnership, with Bates taking charge. She hit two boundaries and one six before Ekta Bisht struck to send the opener back for 26. Bisht bowled beautifully on a slow track, deceiving the batters with her flight. Teenager Amelia Kerr also picked two wickets, getting the better of Deol for 43 and Sharma for 16. Deol batted well but lacked any sort of support from the other end as spinners ruled the roost for Velocity.

18:46(IST)

Velocity lost five wickets without adding a run but eventually registered a three-wicket victory over the Trailblazers in the second match of Women's T20 Challenge in Jaipur. Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) to help Mithali Raj's team register points on the board. Velocity won the toss and elected to field first. Trailblazers lost in-form Smriti Mandhana early as Shikha Pandey removed her in the third over for 10.

18:40(IST)

When asked whether the Trailblazers batting line-up was overly dependent on her, Mandhana said, “Had I not gotten out when I did, I would have taken the team through. But if I keep thinking that way, I don’t think it will help me or my team. “My responsibility is to bat 20 overs for the team, and that’s what I’ll be looking to do so we qualify for the finals.”

18:34(IST)

“I think we need to go back and work on that, field as many balls possible and come back stronger. There were not enough runs on the board, I guess 113 was a below par total. Fifteen or twenty runs more on that wicket would have been great. But I don’t think we can be fielding like this to defend 113.” Dropped catches went on to hurt Trailblazers. Velocity were on the cusp of victory at 111/2 before they lost five wickets in the space of just two runs, but it was too little, too late for Trailblazers.

18:27(IST)

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers suffered a three-wicket loss to Velocity in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge, and the skipper felt that her side’s fielding was not up to the mark while defending a low total of 112. “Yesterday, I think it was because of the day-night match (that we didn’t field well) and the girls are not used to fielding under lights, but tonight we don’t have any reason,” Mandhana said in the post-match interview.

18:20(IST)

Hello and welcome to the third match of Women's T20 Challenge between Supernovas and Velocity.While Supernovas have lost their opening match, Velocity won against the Trailblazers. If Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ends on the losing side in this match, their campaign will be over this year. Join us for the live blog of this gripping match. 

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Match at Jaipur: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

IPL T20

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket action and IPL 2019 game between Supernovas and Velocity:Suzie Bates and Harleen Deol then stitched together a 35-run partnership, with Bates taking charge. She hit two boundaries and one six before Ekta Bisht struck to send the opener back for 26. Bisht bowled beautifully on a slow track, deceiving the batters with her flight. Teenager Amelia Kerr also picked two wickets, getting the better of Deol for 43 and Sharma for 16. Deol batted well but lacked any sort of support from the other end as spinners ruled the roost for Velocity.

Supernovas vs Velocity in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (May 9) from 7:30 PM onwards. Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: The Supernovas and Velocity will face off in the final group match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, with the former needing a win in order to book their spot in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas lost their first match against the Trailblazers and will need to pick up a win against Velocity. Velocity, who are being led by Mithali Raj, can make the final even if they lose this match thanks to their superior net run rate of +0.678. A win for the Supernovas would see all three teams go level on points, meaning NRR will come into play. Their NRR currently sits at -0.100 whereas the Trailblazers are at -0.305.

Momentum is definitely on Velocity’s side as they registered a three-wicket victory over the Trailblazers on Wednesday to go top of the table. Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) as the side put themselves in a good position to reach the final. In contrast, the Supernovas emerged second best in a close encounter that saw skipper Harmanpreet nearly take them home only to be denied by a miss off the final ball. Needing 19 runs off the final over, Harmanpreet slammed Jhulan Goswami for four fours in five balls to take the side within touching distance. But with three needed off the last ball, Harmanpreet missed a wide back of a length delivery as the Trailblazers scraped through to a win. Chasing 140/5, Supernovas were restricted to 138/6.

Full squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Jahanara Alam.
Bangalore IPL Matchipl 2019ipl livesupernovasVelocityWomen's T20 Challenge

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking