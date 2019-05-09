Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Trailblazers vs Velocity Match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

Preview: After a high octane opening encounter in the Women's T20 Challenge, all eyes will be on Mithali Raj's Velocity as they will look to hit the ground running against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers. England star Danielle Wyatt and West Indies vice-captain Hayley Matthews along with Raj will form the core of Velocity's batting. However, the bowlers will have their task cutout against an in-form Mandhana and Suzie Bates — who will be looking to get back among the runs after a disappointing start. New Zealand's 18-year-old Amelia Kerr will also be in action for Velocity. The teenager is known for her all-round abilities and smashed 232 against Ireland before picking five wickets in the same ODI. Trailblazers though will start as slight favourites given the form of players. Sophie Eccelestone and Deepti Sharma bowled well in the first game and along with the experience of Jhulan Goswami, they look a more settled unit. For Velocity, Bangaldesh captain Jahanara Alam will be leading the pace attack along with Shikha Pandey. Spin sensation Ekta Bisht will also be someone Raj will rely upon for breakthroughs. The 3.30 PM start in the dry heat of Jaipur though will test the physical endurance of both the teams and the pitch also might assist the slower bowlers.
Players to Watch Out For
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana - The opener showed her class in the opening game, scoring a fine 90 off just 67 deliveries to single-handedly guide her side home on a slow pitch. Her shrewd captaincy also stood out and she will be looking to carry the same form into this game. Velocity: Danielle Wyatt - Wyatt enjoys quite a fan following in India thanks to her social media banter. She can also smash the ball a long way, as she showed in the recent T20I series against India. She will have to play well if Velocity are to challenge the batting might of the Trailblazers.
Full Squads: Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R. Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand). Coach: Biju George.
Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy. Coach: Mamatha Maben.