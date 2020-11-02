- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
Women's T20 Challenge 2020: All about schedule, venue, and live streaming details
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 date, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 full squads, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Sharjah, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live streaming, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 broadcast in india, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 date, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 time, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 venue
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 2, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 is set to start from November 4. The series which will have four matches will see three teams competing against each other for the title. The three playing teams are Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity. All three of these squads are led by Indian cricketers. All the four matches of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 will be played in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
Here is a look at the complete schedule of Women's T20 Challenge 2020:
Match 1- Supernovas Vs Velocity: November 4 at 7:30 PM IST
Match 2-Velocity Vs Trailblazers: November 5 at 3:30 PM IST
Match 3- Trailblazers Vs Supernovas: November 7 at 7:30 PM IST
Match 4- The Final of Women's T20 Challenge 2020: November 9 at 7:30 PM IST
It is worth mentioning that three out of the four matches, including the finals, will be played at 7:30 PM IST. Only the second match of the series is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live streaming
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channel. The live streaming of the four match series will be available on Hotstar.
Take a look at the squads of the all three teams that will be a part of Women's T20 Challenge 2020:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam
Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha
