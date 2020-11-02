Women's T20 Challenge 2020: All about schedule, venue, and live streaming details

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 is set to start from November 4. The series which will have four matches will see three teams competing against each other for the title. The three playing teams are Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity. All three of these squads are led by Indian cricketers. All the four matches of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 will be played in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Here is a look at the complete schedule of Women's T20 Challenge 2020:

Match 1- Supernovas Vs Velocity: November 4 at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2-Velocity Vs Trailblazers: November 5 at 3:30 PM IST

Match 3- Trailblazers Vs Supernovas: November 7 at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4- The Final of Women's T20 Challenge 2020: November 9 at 7:30 PM IST

It is worth mentioning that three out of the four matches, including the finals, will be played at 7:30 PM IST. Only the second match of the series is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live streaming

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channel. The live streaming of the four match series will be available on Hotstar.

Take a look at the squads of the all three teams that will be a part of Women's T20 Challenge 2020:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha