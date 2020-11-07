Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: How to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: How to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online
Know how to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers today's match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 online. Supernovas will try to win their first match to level up with the other two teams
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
The Supernovas will take on the Trailblazers in the third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. The outcome of the match will decide which two teams will play in the final.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Trailblazers are the strong favourites to make it as they posted a massive victory in their first match against Velocity. They chased the target of 48 runs in 7.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket, taking their run-rate to 3.905. As long as they don’t lose the upcoming match that badly, they will be through.
Women’s T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Trailbalzers, Match 2 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Supernovas vs Trailbalzers Live Streaming Online
For Supernovas, it will be a tough ask to beat the Trailblazers and if they fail to do so, they will be out of the tournament. They have already lost their first match to Velocity. On the bright side, if they do beat the Trailblazers, they will most likely advance to the final, despite having the same points as that of Velocity, owing to better run-rate. But it is easier said than done. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Smriti Mandhana Says Plan to Attack Stumps Paid Off, as Trailblazers Thumped Velocity in Sharjah
How to livestream Supernovas vs Trailblazers match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV
All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The streaming service provider offers two plans namely Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium subscription costs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year. The VIP subscription is the cheaper option which comes for Rs 399 per year.
In addition to this, you can get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.
Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:
Step 1: Download Jio TV app from Google Play Store or App Store
Step 2: Go to the Sports segment on the app and select the Women’s T20 Challenge SUP vs TRA match from the list of programmes
Step 3: You will be redirected to the Play Store or App Store page of Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app
Step 4: Recharge your Jio account using one of the plans listed above to get complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription
Step 5: Sign in to Disney+ Hotstar website or app using your Jio number and OTP
Step 6: Enjoy the Women’s T20 Challenge SUP vs TRA match
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking