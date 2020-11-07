Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: How to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers today's match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 online. Supernovas will try to win their first match to level up with the other two teams

The Supernovas will take on the Trailblazers in the third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. The outcome of the match will decide which two teams will play in the final.

Trailblazers are the strong favourites to make it as they posted a massive victory in their first match against Velocity. They chased the target of 48 runs in 7.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket, taking their run-rate to 3.905. As long as they don’t lose the upcoming match that badly, they will be through.

For Supernovas, it will be a tough ask to beat the Trailblazers and if they fail to do so, they will be out of the tournament. They have already lost their first match to Velocity. On the bright side, if they do beat the Trailblazers, they will most likely advance to the final, despite having the same points as that of Velocity, owing to better run-rate. But it is easier said than done. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.

How to livestream Supernovas vs Trailblazers match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The streaming service provider offers two plans namely Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium subscription costs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year. The VIP subscription is the cheaper option which comes for Rs 399 per year.

In addition to this, you can get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch IPl 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Jio TV app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports segment on the app and select the Women’s T20 Challenge SUP vs TRA match from the list of programmes

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Play Store or App Store page of Disney+ Hotstar. Download the app

Step 4: Recharge your Jio account using one of the plans listed above to get complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Step 5: Sign in to Disney+ Hotstar website or app using your Jio number and OTP

Step 6: Enjoy the Women’s T20 Challenge SUP vs TRA match