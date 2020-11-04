Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: How to Watch Supernovas vs Velocity Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch Supernovas vs Velocity today's match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 online. Velocity will fight to qualify for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 finals

With a power-packed team, Supernovas are here again to claim their hattrick victory in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. Having lifted the trophy twice in previous seasons, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will be out on the field against Mithali Raj’s Velocity. Both the teams previously clashed during the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 final in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where Supernovas won by four wickets.

The first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will kickstart on November 4 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. For viewers in India, the live streaming of the match will start at 7.30pm IST.

Supernovas come with a strong team, packed with batting line-up which includes Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Ayushi Soni and Chamari Attapattu. Rodrigues also emerged as the highest scorer in the last season of the series. Their batting line-up also comes with an effective backing, including Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Anuja Patil.

For Velocity, captain Mithali Raj along with Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus and Ved Krishhnamurthy will be the backbone of the batting line-up. The bowling unit includes experiences of players like Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and Jahanara Alam.

How to livestream Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1 Supernovas vs Velocity match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Just like IPL 2020, all matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as website. The Disney+ Hotstar streaming service provider has two plans: Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium services comes at monthy rental of Rs 299 or Rs 1499 per year. The VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year.

One can also get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription in addition to select Reliance Jio prepaid plans. These plans include Jio recharges of Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Reliance Jio subscription:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store or App Store to download Jio TV app

Step 2: Browse the Sports segment on the app and select the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

SUP vs VEL match from the list of programmes

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Google Play Store or App Store page of Disney+ Hotstar. Here, download the app

Step 4: Next up, recharge your Jio account using one of the plans listed above

Step 5: Sign in to Disney+ Hotstar website or app through your Jio number and OTP

Step 5: Enjoy the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL match